Glad U Came wins communications mandate for Tarbull

The Mumbai based PR agency will work on the integrated communication strategies for Tarbull with advanced PR outlook to increase their brand awareness and reach

Glad U Came has won the PR Mandate for Tarbull, a premium lifestyle electronics brand. The Mumbai based PR Agency will work on the integrated communication strategies for Tarbull with advanced PR outlook to increase their brand awareness and reach. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Known for its cohesive network across the whole country and abundant relationships with eminent media platforms, Glad U Came has emerged as one of the most trusted PR agencies in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Its scope of work includes building a strategic framework by establishing the brand's core values that define it globally.

With an objective to facilitate its customers with 'more' in terms of audio quality, playback time and seamless music, Tarbull provides a wide and classic range of audio products that are made to give great audio and music experience to their customers. The brand has had a strong impression over its customers and has proved itself as one of the most client-centric and economical brands.

Commenting on the appointment, the founder of Tarbull said, "We aim to make Tarbull the most sought out brand in the Audio technology space across the globe. We are sure that the product will offer our customers more than they deserve. Our collaboration with Glad U Came will definitely help us to reach great heights and increase our trustworthiness in the market."

On the partnership, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Tarbull to promote their products that are made to add value to their customers by providing them great quality with minimal expenditure and we hope to achieve path-breaking results by implementing our integrated communication programme that includes strategic media and influencer engagements, and building an influential community for the brand.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)