GreyMatters wins communications mandate for 2023 CGIAR Gender Research Conference

Over the years, SPAG FINN Partners has been excelling in the Public Relations industry and is doing exceptionally well in bridging the gap between the client and the consumer by diving deep into the latter’s perspective.

Today e4m spoke to Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, to get insights on how the agency is planning to proliferate the footfalls across length and breadth. Gupta also discussed the plethora of techniques the agency is using to craft the most engaging brand campaigns.

Edited excerpts:

Since SPAG and FINN Partners’ acquisition, the company has seen significant development with its expansion into new sectors and practice areas. Can you share the vision behind this expansion and how it aligns with the agency’s core strengths?

The expansion into new sectors and practice areas following the acquisition of SPAG by FINN Partners is a strategic move driven by a clear vision. We aim to leverage the synergy of both Firm's expertise and strengths to offer clients a comprehensive range of services that seamlessly integrate traditional PR, digital marketing, and other communication disciplines across the Purpose and Social Impact, Technology, and Consumer sectors. This expansion aligns perfectly with our core strengths - deep industry knowledge, an integrated approach to communications, and a commitment to delivering impactful results.

How does SPAG/FINN harness its global expertise as a leading integrated marketing and communications agency? How are the contributions of global experts enhancing and fortifying the agency’s services across various industry sectors in Asia?

With a vast network of experts across the world, we can tap into diverse perspectives and industry insights, allowing us to create campaigns and strategies that are not only innovative but also well-informed. In Asia, specifically, these contributions are instrumental in fortifying our services. They provide us with a broader understanding of market nuances, cultural dynamics, and emerging trends, enabling us to tailor our approaches to various industry sectors more effectively.

As an integrated marketing agency, what transition have you seen in building integrated brand campaigns?

The transition in building integrated brand campaigns has been remarkable. We have witnessed a shift from siloed marketing efforts to a more holistic approach. Today, integrated campaigns are all about seamless storytelling across various platforms and channels. Our teams collaborate closely, merging public relations, content creation, social media, and digital marketing efforts to create a unified narrative that resonates with the target audience. This transition underscores the importance of a synchronized message that reaches consumers wherever they are.

In the current landscape, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has become paramount for every organization. Could you elaborate on that? And how do you envision assisting clients in recognizing and effectively addressing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements?

In the dynamic landscape of today’s business world, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has transcended mere corporate responsibility to become an imperative strategy for every forward-looking organization. This evolution is not merely a trend; it is a fundamental shift in how companies engage with their stakeholders, navigate markets, and contribute to the greater good.

At SPAG FINN Partners, we view this landscape not just as an opportunity but as a responsibility. Our role is to guide our clients in navigating this complex terrain, helping them uncover their authentic purpose, and seamlessly integrate it into their brand essence. This involves a deep exploration of their core values, a thorough understanding of their impact on society, and a commitment to transparent and meaningful action.

Our approach is multifaceted, grounded in strategic insights, and powered by insights and creativity. We believe that purpose cannot be an afterthought; it must be integrated seamlessly into the very essence of an organization. Our team, through its diverse perspectives and extensive experience, brings a 360-degree view to this process. We have taken a significant step forward with the launch of “The FINN Purpose Alignment Index and report —a pioneering initiative that not only assesses an organization’s purpose-driven initiatives but also provides actionable insights for refinement and growth. Through this index, we are not just setting a benchmark; we are fostering a culture of continuous improvement. We envision assisting our clients in recognizing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements by offering them a blueprint that aligns their aspirations with measurable outcomes. This goes beyond words—it is about translating purpose into action, and intentions into tangible, positive change.

How do you intend to seamlessly incorporate these principles throughout your services, leveraging your communications proficiency within the industry to enact meaningful societal transformations?

Our strategy revolves around weaving Purpose and Social Impact into every facet of our services. We collaborate closely with clients to uncover their unique societal goals and then craft communication strategies that amplify their intentions through innovations. By leveraging our communications proficiency, we ensure that these principles resonate deeply with target audiences, sparking engagement and action. It is about translating purpose into action, not just in campaigns but also in corporate culture and operations. Through this approach, we aim to drive the kind of societal transformations that align with our client’s values and contribute positively to the world.