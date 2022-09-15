Kaizzen bags communications mandate of women’s clothing label Femella

Public relations & digital agency Kaizzen has bagged the PR mandate for home-grown fashion brand Femella, which specialises in women's clothing.

As the strategic communications partner, the agency has been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing Femella’s corporate reputation, amplifying its visibility, and supporting the brand's expansion drive, read a press statement.

On the association, Kavya Arora, Director, Femella said, “Kaizzen leads the way in this domain and we at Femella could not have found better partners to handle our communications mandate. We are looking forward to growing this partnership to greater heights.”.

After winning the PR rights of the clothing brand, Vineet Handa, Founder, and CEO, Kaizzen said “We at Kaizzen are elated to be entrusted by Femella for handling its communication mandate to enrich the brand’s image. The vision and priorities of the label are quite clear and our team is pumped up to work in close coordination with the brand to reach its goal by delivering creative, impactful and disruptive PR solutions. We are looking forward to a strong partnership.”

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)