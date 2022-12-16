First Partners wins communications mandate for McDonald's India – North & East
As part of the mandate, First Partners will manage strategic brand communications, and crisis mitigation
First Partners has been entrusted with the public relations mandate for McDonald's India for North and East India, following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, First Partners will manage strategic brand communications, and crisis mitigation.
Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, “McDonald’s in India has been the go-to brand for everyone looking for delicious, high-quality food served in a fast and friendly manner. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth, we are excited to associate with First Partners and are confident that First Partners’ unique distinction at building powerful communication campaigns will help us drive strong brand differentiation and meaningful business impact.”
Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partner, First Partners, said, “McDonald’s has held an unparalleled global legacy of being a brand which is invested in creating delightful memories and fostering communities. We’re excited to partner with McDonald’s India - North & East and deliver a unique and innovative approach to building superior customer connect and brand resonance.”
MtekPower appoints Popkorn as its digital creative agency
Popkorn is spearheading several campaigns for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 5:23 PM | 2 min read
MtekPower, an inverter battery brand, has appointed Popkorn, a subsidiary of Value 360 Communications Group, as its digital creative agency for its growth in the digital landscape.
As a part of the mandate, Popkorn is working towards positioning MtekPower as the ultimate power backup source in millions of households across India. Leveraging the brand’s strong offline presence, the agency is charting its digital transformation journey across all leading platforms, such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The concentrated efforts by the agency have already resulted in brand awareness among the targeted audience cohorts.
Popkorn is also spearheading several campaigns for the brand. Through the ongoing #BackUpTohBantaHai campaign, MtekPower intends to highlight the importance of an uninterrupted power supply that helps loved ones stay connected. The brand aims to reach out to its target audience - from small business owners to households - while offering a trusted solution to their day-to-day challenges of power cuts.
Vishal Mehra, CEO, Popkorn, said, “The pandemic taught us a lot of lessons, one among them was the importance of our homes. A safe place for all of us, which influences our entire life. A brand like MtekPower enables people to live without interruptions at home. Right from the pitch stage, the entire team at Mtek was clear about what they wanted to talk about and their vision for the brand. It is a pleasure to partner with a brand like Mtek, which literally has such an electrifying influence in our lives.”
Arush Gupta, Director of Okaya Power Group, said, “In this tech-driven world, every brand is embracing digital transformation, and they must. While MtekPower has disrupted India’s offline inverter battery market, we believe it’s time to create a substantial presence online too. We are glad to have partnered with Popkorn, as the new-age agency is aligned with our vision and will assist us by bringing an expert view of the latest digital trends. We trust the agency’s expertise and look forward to benefitting from its mindfully curated strategies.”
Pokporn has been riding a steady growth wave recently. The company has bagged several significant mandates, including VietJet, REA India, and MoneyView.
Landor & Fitch bring alive ‘digital sugar’
The agency built the design language for a tech startup to curate ‘limitless possibilities’ through a unique and powerful brand identity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 7:23 PM | 3 min read
Revolutionary, bold, inspiring – marked the beginning for Landor & Fitch, to explore a new canvas of visual and verbal brand identity – for transforming Sugarbox. Aligning change to business goals, vision, and an ambitious future-forward story, needs the combined power of creativity and clarity for the brand to speak to its stakeholders. Taking this road and keeping the core message at heart – enabling equalized access to digital experiences – Landor & Fitch conceptualised the distinctive new identity for the tech start-up Sugarbox.
Elaborating how team Landor & Fitch worked on the new brand identity, Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor & Fitch, shares, “One of the things that truly impressed us was that an organization in the technology domain was thinking about brand identity as a powerful signal of change and transformation. We met the Leadership team and understood that Sugarbox as an organization was focused to embrace innovation. This is where the idea of ‘the link to limitless’ took form. It was a straightforward brief - focused positioning and memorable messaging. This gave us an opportunity to make a difference and showcase the metaphor of a sweet box, aesthetically and verbally”.
The brand refresh process commanded a rigorous approach. Different aspects that would influence the brand strategy the company’s vision, its plan of execution, customers, and their mindsets – all were taken into consideration. The team analyzed what the customers think about the brand today, and how the brand should be positioned in the future. From a cultural context, factors such as ‘Digital India’, its future and the narrative around connectivity in the country, were assessed. After much deliberation, the team arrived at this aspirational, powerful idea of ‘the link to limitless’ – a place where anyone and everyone would benefit from reliable and contextual digital access.
The creative team then joined forces and worked on defining the archetype - the Sugarbox persona - a process that is critical to develop an identity. The team envisioned this persona as empowering, revolutionary, agile, and inspiring – refreshing aspects for a brand in the tech industry. Conceptually, aspects of ‘digital sugar’ were developed to reflect the digital experiences enabled for consumers, in a limitless mode. The focus was crystal clear, to curate Sugarbox as a relatable, vibrant, and a distinctive brand that sets the benchmark as a platform that enables. The color palette, typefaces, combination of bold colors with warm colors, the typography - all these elements were meticulously weaved in, to create the Sugarbox visual language.
“The intent of this brand transformation delivers two-fold objectives – to deepen our commitment as enablers of digital access and emphasize on the potential to impact Digitisation. It is the need of the hour to stay relevant for our stakeholders, with simplicity and potential. The idea of ‘the link to limitless’ speaks about our focus to build the internet of the future of Connected Devices, Applications, People and Things. We are glad that team Landor & Fitch brilliantly connected all the dots to bring forth a powerful narrative for the brand”, quotes Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder and CEO Sugarbox.
Media Mantra wins PR mandate for Elecrama 2023
India’s largest event in the Electrical & Allied Electronic Industry will feature 1,500+ exhibitors from over 70 countries
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 3:40 PM | 3 min read
In its role as official PR partner, Media Mantra will implement a high-impact communications campaign for Elecrama 2023 in India and key international markets, targeting all key stakeholder groups.
Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, said "It is an honor to be chosen as the official PR Agency of Elecrama 2023. There is a huge business potential riding on the increasing relevance of EVs, Charging Infra, RE and Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage. The upcoming 15th edition of ELECRAMA 2023, focusing on such opportunities, aims to position India as the fulcrum of futuristic technologies and solutions required for achieving sustainable growth. We are pleased to partner IEEMA as their official PR Agency for Elecrama 2023. Media Mantra has proven expertise in implementing innovative and high-impact campaigns and we look forward to our team playing an integral role in making ELECRAMA 2023 a great success."
Rahul Mehta, CEO of Media Mantra, said, "We are delighted to partner IEEMA and conscious of our role as strategic communication advisors for Elecrama 2023.There is a noticeable energy transition in our modern world. As India aims to become an 'energy-independent' nation by 2047, IEEMA, the largest congregation of the power sector ecosystem with a vision to make our country a manufacturing hub, is set to unveil the 2023 edition of its flagship event ELECRAMA. Leveraging our sectoral expertise and demonstrated ability to manage large industry events, we look forward to supporting IEEMA in achieving the desired communication and business outcomes for ELECRAMA 2023."
About ELECRAMA
ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Industry and the largest congregation of power sector ecosystem in the geography. The much-anticipated event brings together the complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet from source to socket and everything in between. Featuring not just equipment & technology, but peerless thought leadership platforms for everything electric - from technical conclaves to industry summits.
About IEEMA
Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO certified industry association with encompassing the complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy. IEEMA members contribute to more than 95% of the power equipment installed in India and represent a turnover of over USD 50 Billion. IEEMA has a PAN India presence with its corporate office at New Delhi, registered office at Mumbai, regional offices at Kolkata and Bangalore and eight state offices.
About Media Mantra
Founded in 2012, Media Mantra is India's fastest-growing independent PR and integrated communications firms that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputation. Headquartered in Gurugram, the firm has extended its offices to metro cities like Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where its dedicated workforce bolster clients with confidence to lead and act with certainty, earning the trust of their stakeholders. Honored for its excellent media campaigns, cutting-edge communication solutions, and outstanding results, Media Mantra provides services that go beyond PR strategies to execute impactful integrated campaigns. The company is recognized for its premium services, considerable growth from the ground up, core principles, and independent setup - all of which stem from a burning desire to provide the best services to its ever-growing list of diverse clients.
Baazi Games appoints Himank Tripathi as Chief Communications Officer & Spokesperson
Prior to this, he was leading external affairs and investor relations for EaseMyTrip
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 11:02 AM | 2 min read
Baazi Games has appointed Himank Tripathi as its Chief Communications Officer & Spokesperson.
Tripathi will be responsible for leading and driving the overall communication strategy for Baazi Games.
He brings in nearly 20 years of experience in stakeholder engagement and external communications across industries. In the past, he has successfully driven strategic brand and corporate communications for varied brand portfolios. Prior to joining Baazi Games, he was leading external affairs and investor relations for EaseMyTrip and has worked with other brands such as Tata, Vodafone, Facebook, NASSCOM, Xiaomi, Magicpin, BlackBerry and HP.
Commenting on the appointment, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Over the years, Baazi Games has been constantly contributing to nurturing the growth of poker ecosystem and real money gaming sector in India. As we move into the next phase of growth, building and expanding our marketing capabilities is vital. We are pleased to have Himank onboard and his deep knowledge of marketing and communication across industries will be crucial to drive strategic conversations with both, our internal and external stakeholders to further accelerate growth while strengthen our positioning in the industry.”
“I am very excited to embark upon this new journey with Baazi Games. It’s inspiring to see the way Baazi Games has created a leadership position in Poker and the real money gaming sector with renowned platforms like PokerBaazi, BalleBaazi and CardBaazi. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team towards strengthening the brand’s communication strategy and addressing challenges to scale newer heights,” Tripathi said.
Organisations need to identify right channels & outlets for their message
Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder & CEO, Media Corridors, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:41 AM | 6 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder and CEO, Media Corridors, who was awarded the ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Gulyani is a communication professional with 13 years of experience the media and PR industry. Her first stint was with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) where she worked for over two years and then she went on to contribute for organisations namely MullenLowe Lintas Group and Network18 Media & Investments Limited before starting her own venture.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Being honest, holding the lady in my hands and reciting a thank you speech has always been a scenario I’ve imagined in my mind ever since I stepped into the world of media and communications. I’m grateful to the jury members for giving me the recognition of ‘Women Achievers Awards 2022’ and giving the award of ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year.’ This award is such a dream come true and certainly a motivating spirit for all my future activities. Its more of a reward for the tasks I have successfully completed in the past, as well as for the projects my team and I will complete in the future.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
For me, success is important both at a personal, as well as at a professional level. Success is seeing the organisation grow, which leads to personal achievement and business growth. There might be instances of failure or stagnation, but it does not demotivate me anyhow. On the other hand, I feel re-invigorated to perform even more.
Failure and stagnation are a part of life, but they should not stop you from achieving your goals. You must learn from your mistakes and use them as motivation to move forward. If you let them control you, then you will never experience the success that you deserve.
I believe that success is attainable as long as you have the dedication and determination to reach it. You must be willing to put in the hard work and sacrifice required to achieve greatness. There will be obstacles along the way, but you must overcome them if you want to succeed.
So, keep pushing forward and never give up on your dreams. Remember, success is attainable as long as you stay focused and never give up.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?
The public relations and corporate communications industry has seen a lot of change and evolution over the years. This is due to the ever-changing landscape of the media and the way that information is shared. In the past, the focus of public relations was on getting media coverage for their clients. This would often be done through press releases, media relations, and event planning.
Nowadays, the focus has shifted to digital and social media. Social media has become one of the most powerful tools for companies and organisations to get their message out there. It’s also a great way to connect with customers and build relationships. Corporate communications teams now need to be well-versed in digital and social media platforms and strategies.
The landscape of the media has also changed drastically over the years. There are now more channels and outlets than ever before. This means that companies need to be more strategic in their communications. They need to identify the right channels and outlets for their message and target their audience accordingly.
All of these changes have made the public relations and corporate communications industry more challenging and exciting. It’s an ever-evolving field that requires constant adaptation. But it’s also a field with a lot of opportunity. Companies that are able to embrace change and innovate will be the ones that succeed in the long run.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
As someone who's worked in the public relations industry for over 10 years in the media industry, I've seen a lot of changes. Here are five lessons I've learned about the industry:
- There's always something new to learn: The PR industry is constantly evolving, so it's important to keep up with the latest trends. Whether it's new technologies or changes in the media landscape, there's always something new to learn.
- It's all about relationships: PR is all about building and maintaining relationships. Whether it's with the media, influencers, or customers, strong relationships are key to success.
- Flexibility is key: Things can change quickly in the PR world, so it's important to be flexible. Plans can change, deadlines can be moved, and crises can happen. Being able to adapt on the fly is crucial.
- Creativity is essential: To be successful in PR, you need to be creative. Finding new ways to get your message out there is essential.
- It's not all about the numbers: Sure, numbers are important in PR. But it's not all about them. The relationships you build and the creativity you put into your work are just as important.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
If you want to be a successful communications professional, there are a few things you need to know. First, it's important to be able to write well. This means being able to craft catchy headlines, interesting blog posts, and engaging social media content. Secondly, you need to be able to understand and use data. This means being able to analyze data sets, understand what they're telling you, and then use that information to make strategic decisions. Finally, you need to be able to work well with others. This means being able to build relationships, collaborate effectively, and be a team player. If you can master these three things, you'll be well on your way to a successful career in communications.
‘Everything has a voice & as communication experts we need to help design the narrative’
Anuja Choudhary, Co-founder and Director, WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt. Ltd., was honoured with ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Ruchika Jha | Dec 8, 2022 11:47 AM | 3 min read
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Anuja Choudhary, Co-founder and Director, WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt. Ltd., who was honoured with 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Anuja Choudhary, Co-founder and Director, WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt. Ltd., who was honoured with ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Choudhary has a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry. Her expertise lies in crisis management, integrated marketing, crisis communications, content strategy and social media.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Thank you so much. It feels amazing as it reinforces our belief in empowering each one of us. Congratulations to all the amazing talent we have in the industry, so proud to be a part of this ever-evolving industry.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Growth drives me. Being challenged is important. It helps deliver good work.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Spin Doctors, Publicists, PR officers are Integrated communication specialists / Strategic Brand experts today. PR professionals are brand custodians / advisors — we have to think ahead of the curve, always blazing the trail. Strategic thinking, creative and innovative ideas that communicates the brand messages across the target.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming years?
You are expected to be the strategic brand expert for your brand partner - understanding any industry, product, service or even a tiny element of design. Everything has a voice and as communication experts — we need to help design the narrative and build conversations and reputations. It is an ever-evolving task we got at hand and the industry has a huge potential to expand and grow. We need to keep learning, evolving and adapting to meet the needs and expectations.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
If we find purpose in what we do, our job is done. I heard it somewhere and I totally believe in this. Work hard every day, learn every day and hustle every day. Be fearless and take criticism positively, success will find its way.
‘In India, corp comm is a subset of either the marketing or human resource’
Manallii Ajmera-Metalia, Head, Corporate Communication, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, was bestowed the ‘Communicator of the Year Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Shrabasti Mallik | Dec 7, 2022 12:50 PM | 5 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Manallii Ajmera-Metalia, head, corporate communication, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, who was bestowed the ‘Communicator of the Year Corp Comm’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards. As an accomplished and enthusiastic communication professional, she holds experience across advertising, e-learning, public relations and corporate communications. Equipped with a PG in Advertising & Marketing Communication (AMC) and a diploma in Journalism, she takes up any challenge and seeing it through to a logical conclusion.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel humbled and honoured by the recognition at Exchange4Media’s PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. It feels good to be acknowledged as 'Communicator of the Year' alongside some of the most brilliant minds and communicators from the fraternity. I’m grateful to every individual who has contributed to making my journey meaningful.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
In today’s day and age, the art of communication is the language of leadership, which is forever evolving and adapting to changing times. Communication is something so simple and yet so complex that we can’t express it in simple words. The challenge of simplifying communication for it to be comprehended the way it should be is what inspires me as a communications professional. The adrenaline rush of overcoming unique challenges that make me think new, think different, and go above and beyond is a major motivating factor.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Today, organisations are shifting focus in viewing corporate communication from a specialist function to one that is multi-faceted with complementary proficiencies. PR and corporate communication professionals have moved beyond pitch notes, media releases and media coverages. Today communicators are balancing the traditional skill-set of writing, media engagement and storytelling with hyper-personalised communication in such areas as creative content development, content marketing and social media.
Corporate communicators are growing to play an important role in organisational reforms. Over and above reputation management and internal communication, their role now involves developing a strategy to achieve transformation objectives across all stakeholders – from the work floor to the market arena. As communicators, we are expected to have suitable skill sets to drive strategic communication that is not only aligned with the business but is also data-backed with actionable insights and quantifiable outcomes.
With the evolution of the industry and its role, there is also a dire need for mindset evolution to adapt to some of the best global practices.
Thanks to the pandemic, the last mile consumer has swiftly moved to new-age digital media for consuming news. Long format has given way to short format, easy-to-consume information that needs to be visually appealing and equally interesting. Communication channels have evolved, and we need to have platform-agnostic, hyper-personalised communication. Analysing platform dynamics and deciphering its analytics is essential to create effective and flexible communication that’s seen, heard and noticed by the receiver at the right time and on the relevant platform.
In India, corporate communication largely is a subset of either the marketing or human resource. The functional reporting matrix needs to be firmed up post factoring in the industry specific norms and the overall organisation structure.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
Good communication is not a natural gift but an acquired art, which is honed over time. Learning, thus, is an ongoing process in our fast-paced industry, which has its own challenges and opportunities. To effectually communicate we need to know that we are all different in our perception of the world and use this as a guide to communicate fairly in a comprehensible manner.
The PR and corporate communication industry is poised to go full throttle. Today’s contemporary PR and corporate communicators are multidisciplinary, sprightly and insights-driven to usher in an era of delivering quantifiable value to the business. These professionals are progressively advocating change and enabling transformation in an increasingly complex and diverse stakeholder world.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Be passionate about your work. Pursue the profession with honesty and integrity. Every person and every situation you encounter will teach you something. Seek a mentor who can guide you along the way to grow into a well-rounded and bright communications professional. Be willing to learn, unlearn, persevere and reinvent yourself to evolve with changing times.
Prioritisation will help you strike a work-life balance whilst you efficiently multi-task. Ensure you build a strong support system, which helps you deliver nothing but the best both professionally and personally. When you win accolades at work, it is your family and friends who will be genuinely happy for your progress. Make them a part of your journey.
Your hunger to learn more will go a long way in building your credibility. Be mindful about what works for you, what you do well and why and how can you use it to shape your career graph while also contributing in your own way to our industry at large.
