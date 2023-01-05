80dB bags communications mandate for health-tech company HCAH
80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance its corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about its services
80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, has won the PR mandate for health-tech company HCAH, a leading player in the out-of-hospital care segment in India.
As a strategic communications partner, 80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about their services and HCAH’s mission of building the most affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem.
“We are extremely happy to be associated with 80dB as our communication partners. We believe that leveraging 80dB’s expertise and several years of experience in the industry will enhance our brand visibility and help us communicate our vision and purpose as a brand” said Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH.
“We are pleased and honored to be appointed as the PR partner for HCAH. HCAH has seen tremendous success over the last decade with its impactful services and we look forward to being a part of their growth journey. Given our experience of working with startups and emerging technologies, we are confident of meeting the brand’s communication objectives by designing and driving relevant campaigns that deliver the desired positioning for HCAH”, said Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, 80 dB Communications.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing: Rajat Abbi
Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, Schneider Electric, opens up about the company's groundbreaking Green Yodha initiative
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 2, 2023 4:08 PM | 4 min read
Climate change and global warming are two of the most serious factors facing the environment at the moment. And while steps are being in numerous small numbers, it will still take something of mammoth proportions to steer the world to an environment-friendly path.
Among the numerous enterprises that are working towards a cleaner and safer environment is Green Yodha. A sustainability initiative by Schneider Electric, it aims to build a community of conscious citizens, businesses and institutions to unite for collective action towards the adoption of practices in energy efficiency, renewables and solar, automation, digitalisation and a new world of electricity to meet both individual and corporate sustainability goals.
Schneider Electric focusses a lot on sustainability,” says Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, greater India; member India management team; global marketing international operations leadership team, Schneider Electric. “The mission of the company is to be a digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. All the marketing programmes initiatives and strategies what we create in Schneider focusses on ways we can be responsible, even in marketing and figuring out how marketing can play a role of promoting and driving a sense of urgency towards sustainability.”
The company recently celebrated one year of the Green Yodha initiative. “This sustainability initiative of ours is where we are trying to get individuals, corporates, policy makers, influencers, etc. to a common platform and create a sense of urgency towards sustainability. And for the last year, and years to come, this is going to be our flagship initiative through which we want to reach to masses, government, and public and private sector organisations, and really create a sense of urgency within India to take actions, be it small or big, which can go along way in fighting climate change. So, the number one point is about responsible marketing.”
The company's second strategy of marketing revolves around on ways to make Schneider Electric's digital play bigger. “In a post-Covid era, digital had become the lead channel. More and more initiatives are now happening digitally and even in our own case, more than 70 to 80 per cent of our own initiatives are all digital. We, now, have to think about how to take it to the next level and roll out new campaigns that are cutting edge but linking them back to responsible marketing. We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing. So, even if I am doing an event or organising a seminar or doing something for my stakeholders or customers, I want to give it back to society. I want to ensure that I'm measuring my carbon footprint and creating a positive impact on the environment.”
When asked about the other green initiatives, Abbi said, “All our green responsible marketing initiatives will be under this umbrella theme but within Green Yodha, there are various facets. For eg., in the last few months, we have rolled out Green Yodha yatras in many states across the country wherein we have reached out to public, public sector organisations, government stakeholders and demonstrated through our solutions and technologies how can they convert their operations into green ones.”
He added that they are collaborating with thought leaders in the country – like Amitabh Kant [former CEO of NITI Aayog] – bringing in policy makers and participating in thought leadership platforms. They are also connecting with CXOs and C-Suite individuals and trying to create awareness about how our actions can be accelerated towards sustainability.
Abbi added, “In India, there is a law that says that the top 100 listed companies have to compile a compulsory report as a part of their yearly filing. Therefore, business responsibility and sustainability reporting has been made mandatory by the Government of India. So, we are running a campaign reaching out to these organisations and even those beyond the listed ones telling them what they need to do to become sustainable.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Media Mantra announces inclusive leave policy for the new year
Employees of the company can avail themselves of leaves for a wide variety of reasons from pursuing new hobbies to spending quality time with family
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:59 PM | 2 min read
Media Mantra has announced an all-new leave policy for its employees which will be effective from 1st January, 2023. The firm has increased the total number of leaves to 31 in a single calendar year with the introduction of special #MMCares leaves.
The key highlight of the newly-introduced policy is the inclusive nature of #MMCares leaves which will now allow Media Mantra employees to avail these six paid leaves the way they deem fit. From taking up a new hobby, spending time with family, going on a wellness trip, opting for an upskill program to overcoming menstrual pain, employees can use #MMCares leaves for all these reasons and more.
Pooja Pathak, Founder and Director of Media Mantra, said, "Driven by the core tenet of people-first, Media Mantra understands how the needs of every employee is unique and diverse in nature. That's why we introduced #MMCares initiative which is aimed at encouraging employees to find their ‘ikigai’ (reason for being in Japanese). As our employees continue to contribute towards the success of our organisation, we, too, want to repay their faith by giving them an opportunity to focus on themselves. With #MMCares at the forefront, our diligent workforce can now use these paid leaves to fulfil their own dreams in the manner they want. By the virtue of these leaves, we are looking to help our employees de stress and return to the working environment with better focus and vigour."
Rekha Gehani, HR Advisor at Media Mantra, said, "The #MMCares initiative is the cornerstone of our revised leave policy. At a time when organisations are navigating through consistent market changes with noticeable impact on work culture and environment, the employees continue to deal with increasing stress and pressure. With this new initiative, we want our workforce to take a pause and think before using these leaves for their own good. All our policies are designed with the intent of making our employees feel valued, empowered and cared for. And, the #MMCares initiative is another small gesture from our side to thank our employees for the value they bring to the firm.
The revised leave policy, which culminates what has been an impactful 2022 for Media Mantra, includes 18 Earned Leaves, 6 Casual/Sick Leaves, 6 #MMCares Leaves and a mandatory Birthday Leave .As part of the continuation of all the fundamental benefits, employees will also be eligible for Maternity Leave (as per law), Paternity Leave (7 days) and Marriage Leave (10 days).
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Technology will help comms professionals showcase the value they bring to brands’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Aman Gupta, managing partner, India Spag Finn Partners, shares his thoughts about the year that was & PR practices he would like to see in 2023
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 2, 2023 9:00 AM | 4 min read
The year has drawn to a close as we say hello to the nonly to give way to a new dawn that will usher in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and reflect on what it is leaving us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Aman Gupta, managing partner, India Spag Finn Partners, shares his thoughts on the factors driving communications industry in 2022 and how technology will bring in a shift in the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The three big factors driving communications industry in 2022 and will continue to do the same are ‘3i’ – Insights, Integration and Impact
Insights: Listening to data to map insights across the audience, personas, messaging and the channel is the cornerstone of any successful campaign and clients are focussing on the same. They help build campaigns that deliver value and impact that can be measured. At SPAG/FINN we have built a geographic agnostic ‘Insights and intelligence’ team that can help clients with the same.
Integration: Channel agnostic approach, wherein the focus is on the audience first and where they are consuming content (and what kind of content – both in terms of storytelling and genre), is the ask of today’s environment. We cannot be developing campaigns as per traditional, social or digital channels, but start by understanding the audience profile and then create and place content on the channel where they are active.
Impact: Biggest change is that budgets are now dependent on what impact are we delivering. It is not about ‘outputs’ but ‘outcomes and these outcomes need to be aligned with business goals. If as a communications partner we are able to showcase that we are delivering business impact, companies will be investing further in the efforts.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
One of the key trends that have yielded beyond optimum results is the focus on identifying and developing ‘audience personas’ and undertaking targeted campaigns to each of the personas that are aligned to the product/service that is an area of focus. These personas represent groups of similar people with attitudes, perceptions and needs that are aligned with a target audience. This classification can help figure out how to reach people on a more personal level while delivering the right messages, offers and products at the right time.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Digital will continue to evolve and technology will take lead in enabling the ability for communications professionals to showcase the value they bring to the brands. Technology will bring in a shift in the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications as the ways our audience is engaging with its environment is undergoing a paradigm shift and which our industry needs to operate to remain ahead of the curve.
Investment in technology, looking at talent diversity (looking beyond traditional PR professionals) and investing in people with skill sets that are more applicable will be key to the success of the industry.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Need for real-time monitoring of trends & consumer sentiments via social listening’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit, shares her thoughts about the need to secure greater investment by clients in measurement of perception
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 12:39 PM | 3 min read
The year will soon draw to an end only to give way to a new dawn that will usher in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it is leaving us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit, who shares her thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
Some of the most noteworthy changes that I have witnessed in 2022 include:
- An increased recognition and appreciation for digital.
- We have witnessed many more purpose driven campaigns – where brands are solving for societal issues.
- It’s great to see the evolution of influencer marketing to authentic storytelling
- Hybrid form of working, seems like, is here to stay in our profession!
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Since we are living in a hyper-connected world, there is a need for real-time monitoring of trends and consumer sentiments through social listening. Integrated firms with strong digital teams have found more success.
If our profession has to mature, we must incorporate more data into reporting impact to provide clear evidence of value. Measurement and interpretation of results is becoming indispensable. PR practitioners must advocate and adopt measurement of PR programmes that is beyond AdValue equivalent. Therefore, we need to secure greater investment by clients in measurement of perception.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Having the pulse of the now and the new is critical in PR as in every other business. If our practice does not keep pace with the rapidly-evolving consumer expectations, disruptions in the media landscape and opportunities offered by technology to sharpen our communication programme, we run the risk of becoming obsolete in the blink of an eye.
The concept of integrated communications that has been taking shape over years, is here for real. PR Consultants need to score across PR, digital, media, influencer, social and creative. This requires us to think beyond mere PR to advise brands on positioning, marketing, engagements, etc. Integrated communications with a harmonious blend of POSE (paid, owned, shared, earned) formats is a way brands need to approach communications and are already doing so in large measure.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
The business has been back to normal now for over six months with the exception of the hybrid form of working.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Communications has a role to play in making society more equitable’
Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 12:20 PM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, who was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Sahani is a senior corporate communications and PR director with more than 12 years’ experience across various industries, including advertising, music, entertainment, travel and tourism, and manufacturing. Her core strengths lie in communications (internal/external), strategic content planning, media relations, event management, campaign planning, issues and crisis management and brand communications.
Prior to joining On Purpose, Sahani contributed to organisations namely The Social Street, Only Much Louder, El Sol Strategic Consultants Private Limited, Hardly Anonymous Communications, Avian Media, CMCG India Pvt Ltd, KV Tours & Travels and FCm Travel Solutions.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Ecstatic! It’s always good to receive acknowledgement for the efforts you put into something and a great recognition of what goes into creating work that is meaningful and truly impactful.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a young professional, I always wanted to do work that could influence social change and create impact. Today, I feel fortunate to be working with an organisation that strives to do exactly that. My long-time aspiration to pursue the social impact sector and leverage the skills that I’ve built over these years, led me to ON PURPOSE, a consultancy founded on the premise of using communications to drive social change in India. In the last one and a half years, I’ve had the privilege to lead purpose-driven work in the space of climate action, philanthropy, early childhood care, youth skilling, education, economic empowerment of women, senior care, and rural electrification for UN bodies, multilateral agencies, private sector players as well as NGOs. I believe communications has a role to play in making society more equitable and I’m looking forward to using my skills to do just that.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over the last 12 years of my career, the industry has evolved in many ways. Technology has been the game changer. The traditional PR channels have given way for a more multi-channel approach of consulting – be it social, digital, or influencer-led – allowing organisations greater avenues for visibility, brand building and engagement with its core audiences. Gone are the days when we would persuade the media for press release announcements and interviews. It is exciting to see how brands now create narratives through combinations of storytelling, data-backed insights, and consistent analyses of activities and campaigns. That’s not to say it hasn’t come with its fair share of challenges. As an industry, we still face issues of combating fake news, proving the value of PR in boardrooms, and also finding credible talent.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
PR has taught me a great lesson in agility. The role of a PR consultant is constantly evolving with changing client needs, audiences, media landscapes and technologies. Also, it’s more important than ever to understand what influences other functions such as marketing, technology, customer engagement, HR, and finance as well within our industry. So the ability to adapt swiftly and easily will be key, not just for individuals but also for organisations, to survive and thrive.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Public relations today offers a world of opportunities to young people pursuing a career in communications. The key is to find your niche. For me, for instance, it was social impact PR and doing purpose-driven work. Finding this niche may not come easy or early on in your career, but you need to have the patience, determination and courage to see it through. What may seem as a difficult and frustrating path, can also be one of the most rewarding. Don’t get swayed by money early on. Focus on growth and every chance you get to learn.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Clear, effective, timely, transparent communication can do wonders for your career’
Malvika Sinha, Technology Practice Lead, Ruder Finn India, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 12:48 PM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Malvika Sinha, Technology Practice Lead, Ruder Finn India, who was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Sinha is currently leading the technology practice for Ruder Finn in India. She is responsible for building and driving integrated communications campaigns, strategic consulting, new business development, crisis management, team mentoring and management.
Sinha was also associated with Diebold Nixdorf, American Express, Genesis Burson-Marsteller and Planman Marcom.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on winning the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel heartily honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. The most special moment for me was to attend an in-person award ceremony after a long time and it was so heartwarming to be on the stage, turning around to see the audience laud in appreciation. I consider this recognition a reminder that there isn't a glass ceiling if we don't think there is, to the countless women who work hard to stand out amid the continuing gender disparity at the top.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As I received this recognition, I had one of those moments of asking myself, how did I get here? Looking back, I realise my journey so far has been so fine, backed by very strong relationships. I have always been an empathetic person, and I sincerely feel that in the post-pandemic world the “hustle” is being replaced by self-care and sales and marketing tactics have changed from “always be closing” to “always be connecting.” With the constant onslaught of information and entertainment, I don’t just tell people what to do – I believe in real relationships. Strong human connections are what inspire me in my endeavours!
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?
The industry is now in its revolutionary phase, and the change is monumental and constantly evolving. PR now has evolved into a high-level management profession that deals with the core values of an organisation. Communication outreach means a well-thought-out strategic outreach with crisp messaging and new-age content, using digital, social, and traditional outlets to promote a brand or service. The integration is so vast that the growing digital ecosystem has significantly increased the number of communication channels making it even more crucial for PR campaigns to be more contextual and nuanced.
What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Artificial Intelligence in PR! AI can help PR agencies build simplified client operations and innovate to find new experiences to boost a brand's reputation. To enhance the marketing game, it can be rigorously utilized for audience and collaborator evaluation.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
One of the key learnings from this industry over the years has been the power of authenticity and transparency. Clear, effective, crisp, timely, and transparent communication can do wonders for your career, and many underestimate the power of the same. I believe it’s something one must put into practice and ensure a free flow of communication.
After 2020’s massive shake-up, followed by a still-unpredictable and capricious 2021 and a looming recession in 2022, PR pros across all industries must be geared up to continue being agile, adapting, evolving, and pivotal.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Gen Zs are now breaking the PR barrier. They are digital natives, they are smart, they multi-task, and are solution seekers. I think my advice to the young guns would be to remember that relationships make the world go ‘round. And one of the most important tenets of building relationships is showing up and always being an active ingredient. So many people do not address real hot buttons or treat commitments very casually. Being an engaged and efficient professional is a window into your character and demonstrates to people what you are all about and takes to a long way.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘The right communications strategy makes or breaks a business’
Anushree Chandran, Head Of Corporate Communications, Publicis Groupe South Asia, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 11:34 AM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Anushree Chandran, Head Of Corporate Communications, Publicis Groupe South Asia, who was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Chandran has over 18 years of experience in marketing communications, content, reporting, writing and editing. Before joining Publicis Groupe, she also contributed to organisations namely The Financial Express (India), HT Mint, DNA and exchange4media.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It’s a huge honour to be featured in this list of powerful women communicators. The leaders featured here have raised the bar so high and it’s wonderful to belong in the same frame as them. How do I feel? Excited. Elated. Overjoyed. It’s a kaleidoscope of emotions, really. And what makes it even more special is that this recognition comes from the company where I started my career with. Thank you exchange4media. I think that it’s great that the industry today recognises the pivotal importance of PR and communications in building successful brands and businesses. This has happened because Exchange4media has taken the initiative and lead in recognising the uniquely talented individuals in this very vibrant, and magnetic industry. The right communications strategy makes or breaks a business. People interface with brands today, in ways they never have before.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Inspirational people and their success stories. That there are so many of us who’ve faced overwhelming odds and come out stronger, on the other side. I’ve had the good fortune of working with wonderful mentors who’ve shaped me both as an individual and as a professional. I’ve had fantastic colleagues who’ve broadened my horizons, brought in new perspective and fresh thinking. You are in fact the sum total of your experiences. For me, the experiences have been deeply enriching, whether its in the newsroom or in communications.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The PR and communications business today is agile, real-time and responsive. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought in a lot of complexity and only enhanced the role of authentic, human and yet, very clear and lucid communications. Today, we see subjects written about in mainstream press which wouldn’t have been covered in such detail earlier such as future of work, remote work, hybrid models, employee listening, workplace culture etc. People – internal stakeholders as also external stakeholders, want to know what a company stands for, what are its values, and what is its culture? The PR and communications industry articulates what a company’s mission is. Areas such as diversity, inclusivity, brand purpose, and sustainability have taken centerstage in communications. This is in line with global trends.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
My most valuable learning is that authenticity is key. Stay true to your values. PR and comms is set to get all the more powerful as an industry with a greater influx of technology, digital, social, content and video. In the age of too much information (and misinformation), PR and communications executives owe it to themselves and the profession to not flood people’s mailboxes with every irrelevant detail and instead to connect them with the right sources of information. Distill what’s important and speak to them in ways that are relevant and personal to them. This business is about meaningful conversation and lasting connections.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Stay well-informed. The world is a village and what takes place in one part of the globe invariably has a ripple effect on the other. Businesses are intertwined and so are people. Keep ahead of developments even if it is not related to your company or sector. It will help you think on your feet, anticipate any situation well ahead of time and take the lead in communications.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube