Glad U Came partners with The Beauty Co. on a beauty cyberbullying campaign

Glad U Came, a PR and Influencer Marketing firm, has partnered with The Beauty Co., a grooming brand for women, by launching a new initiative on a beauty cyberbullying campaign called #TheItGirl. Glad U Came X The Beauty Co. campaign, #TheItGirl aims at combating beauty cyberbullying, which occurs when someone is bullied about their appearance via negative or abusive comments on social media.



Influencer marketing has become a mainstream source of communication in terms of managing consumer acquisitions and creating brand awareness through various campaigns. The campaign appealed to a number of macro- influencers on Instagram from genres like lifestyle, travel, health, beauty, and fashion, wherein the brand sent across products from their latest ‘Chocolate Coffee’ range.



Glad U Came along with The Beauty Co. aims to create an online space for young people to share experiences and find solutions to the issue. The campaign also focuses on the unrealistic world on online platforms that imprint a different image in the minds of the users.



Commenting on the association, the founder of The Beauty Co., Suraj Raj Vazirani, said, “Stereotypes affect the way we look at ourselves. We are constantly reminded that our gender, colour, size & sexuality interest defines us. Beauty brands play an important role in creating these stereotypes. As a beauty brand, we want to take a stand against these stereotypes. We believe that beauty is not only what we see. It’s also about what we feel. We want people to feel beautiful regardless of the stereotypes that surround them. You should step out in confidence, radiance and glow with beauty”.



Maddie Amrutkar, the founder of Glad U Came, said, “Working with influencers allows you to create effective campaigns that increase your brand value and spread the message. The objective of the campaign was to create a sense of awareness about beauty cyberbullying and its impact.”