Filter Coffee Co. bags social media mandate for The Beauty Co.

Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency, started by Anuja Deora Sanctis has bagged the social media mandate of The Beauty Co., a premium product label of grooming products. As part of the mandate, the agency will be handling the brands Social Media Management, Creative Photography, Ad Creative Management, Influencer & Celebrity Management For their entire range of products.

The Beauty Co. is an established skincare label, having a vast portfolio of products within four main categories – Hair, Body, Skin, and Oral. It provides the perfect pampering kits for today’s modern women and men. All these products are carefully and mindfully crafted to suit everyone’s needs. Made from natural ingredients, these products are pure, gentle, no-fuss-easy-to-use in their dressing room and sometimes even on the go!

Speaking on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said, "We are glad to add yet another skincare brand in our roster. The Beauty Co. has some great products made of natural ingredients and we look forward to offering them some interesting solutions to enhance their social media presence.”

Suraj Raj Vazirani, Founder, The Beauty Co. said, “We are delighted to partner with Filter Coffee Co. for building our social media presence. They have done some interesting work and their ideas fitted perfectly well with our product ideologies. We look forward to our association with them.”

The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

