Singer India appoints Six Degrees BCW as its strategic communications partner

It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.

These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.

Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning.

Excerpts:

The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?

In the communications sector today, there is no denying the fact that the current generation brings many positive attributes to the table, including being bright, aware, and attuned to current trends. They possess ambition, strive for rapid success, and exhibit creativity and innovation in their approach to work.

However, there are certain factors where the current generation may fall short. One such area is the acceptance that the path to success can be arduous and require hard work, even becoming mundane at times. Another aspect that the current generation may lack is its ability for the necessary structured planning and execution. Additionally, there may be a tendency to prioritise self-interest over teamwork and enterprise. Cultivating a mindset that values the chain of command and recognises the importance of collaboration and working towards collective goals can enhance professional growth and overall success in the PR industry.

Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?

While fair compensation is certainly an important aspect, companies are recognising that it is not the sole determining factor for talent retention, particularly with the impatient nature of Generation Z. A key consideration is the sense of self-worth that employees derive from their work. This encompasses factors such as the opportunity to engage in meaningful work, achieve success in their roles, receive recognition for their contributions and be treated fairly and equally. Aligning the company's value system with that of the employees also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging and satisfaction.

Also, mentoring programs have emerged as an effective tool for talent retention. Providing guidance and support to employees through mentorship helps create a loyal and engaged workforce.

Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?

PR professionals face unique challenges compared to other industries. One crucial skill that sets them apart is the ability to handle multiple variables simultaneously. Uncertainty in achieving desired outcomes despite putting in inputs is a common occurrence in PR. Mastering the art of controlling these variables requires skill and experience, which takes time to develop.

A significant challenge faced by the PR industry is the lack of patience among young professionals to hone this skill. Building expertise in PR requires dedication and a willingness to learn and adapt over time. Additionally, the availability of alternative career options in industries like IT, which offer more predictable and process-driven roles, attracts bright talent away from the PR field.

How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising various industries, including PR. While AI can automate certain tasks and provide valuable insights, its role as a mentor in helping young professionals adapt to industry norms is limited. Traditionally, PR has been perceived as an art form, with the belief that only those with innate artistic abilities can excel in the field. However, AI has shown that art can be generated using generative AI techniques, challenging this notion. Certain sub-tasks in PR, such as data gathering, sentiment analysis and creating visual or audio-visual content, can be performed by AI tools and applications.

However, the role of AI in mentorship is limited. AI algorithms, including those developed by OpenAI, come with disclaimers stating that their guidance cannot replace the recommendations of an expert. Mentorship inherently involves guidance and support from experienced individuals who can provide personalised insights, advice and industry knowledge. The expertise, experience and nuanced understanding of human behaviour and communication that mentors bring cannot be fully replaced by AI.

What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?

Mentorship programs in agencies are crucial for talent development in the PR industry. Agencies serve as fertile grounds for nurturing and learning, as evidenced by the numerous success stories of professionals who have risen to coveted positions in corporate communications after starting their careers in agencies. It is not uncommon to see professionals change jobs as cohorts of mentors and mentees.

Recognising the value of transformational learning, agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes. Senior members of the team are entrusted with the responsibility of mentoring, realising the impact it can have on talent growth and overall agency success. These mentorship programs facilitate knowledge transfer, continuous learning, skill development and the cultivation of a supportive and collaborative culture within agencies. These programs play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of PR professionals and ensuring the longevity and success of agencies in the ever-evolving industry.