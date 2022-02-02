LaunchMyCareer appoints Hill+Knowlton Strategies as communications partner

With its localized expertise in media handling, the agency will be responsible for managing LaunchMyCareer's strategic communications

Updated: Feb 2, 2022 6:41 PM
Hill + Knowlton Strategies

LaunchMyCareer, a career guidance platform, has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its official communications agency in India.  The company is backed by Dev Clever, a market leader in career development with a presence across the UK and Europe, and Veative Labs (Pvt) Ltd, an organization that provides immersive solutions for enterprise and education in more than 20 countries across the globe.  

LaunchMyCareer delivers a unique gamified experience to enable young people to explore career possibilities through a journey of self-discovery and career counselling, harmonizing interests with future careers and helping users acquire requisite skills. The company aims to help young learners be VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity), ready and is committed to empowering them along their career journey.  

Ankur Aggarwal, Co-Founder, LaunchMyCareer said, “We are happy to partner with Hill+Knowlton Strategies India as our communications partner to help drive our vision of nurturing young peoples’ skills and aptitudes to provide them age-appropriate exposure to career knowledge. As our strategic partners, we are confident that H+K will be able to leverage support for us amongst our stakeholders through their three-decade-long strong track record of advising diverse players in the Indian landscape, and their localized expertise in media handling.

Commenting on the announcement, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies India said, “We are thrilled to begin this exciting journey with LaunchMyCareer and look forward to this partnership to manage their strategic communications. Their innovative business model is capable of achieving fast-paced growth in the region and we look forward to further driving their brand value and being an integral part of their development in India.”

