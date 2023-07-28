Singer India appoints Rakesh Khanna as MD and Vice Chairman

Singer India Limited plans to revamp the company’s product portfolio, and strengthen its marketing and distribution while focusing on investing in talent and manufacturing as the company gets to ready to expand and diversify, under the leadership of recently appointed Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Rakesh Khanna.

"Rakesh, comes with a varied and rich experience in the consumer and white goods industry, which is the perfect mix of what Singer India is planning to achieve – An Innovation journey that will put the consumer and the company’s employee needs at the core of its business functions. India Is showing resilience towards a slow global economy and is growing at a steady and cautious pace, Rakesh is confident that with the rich pedigree behind Singer India and the company’s commitment to creating technically superior products, Singer wants to now explore the full potential that a market like India has to offer which has emerged as one of the largest exporters of textiles and apparel products in the world with the huge manufacturing base," said the company.

Rakesh Khanna, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Singer India, said, “It is an honor to lead a brand like Singer India, which comes with a strong 170-year-old legacy. I am very excited to partner & collaborate with the rich talent & our other stakeholders to explore the huge playground that India has to offer. I surely look forward to the onward journey of Singer India towards new horizons of innovation and creating newer experiences for our consumers to instill greater confidence and love in the brand.”

