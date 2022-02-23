Jellysmack picks 80dB as communications partner for India

80dB will support Jellysmack in India on a range of strategic initiatives that will underpin the company’s communications efforts

Creator company Jellysmack is working with 80dB Communications as its PR partner for India. 80dB will support Jellysmack in India on a range of strategic initiatives that will underpin the company’s communications efforts.

“Using a tech-driven approach that leverages deep data and AI capabilities, Jellysmack helps content creators who are successful on one platform diversify their portfolios across major video platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube to help fuel their growth by optimizing video performance across different platforms, to uncover new audiences, and establish new revenue streams,” claimed a release from the company.

“We are happy to appoint 80dB as our communications partner for India '', said Vipasha Joshi, Country Manager, Jellysmack. “Our goal is to raise our position and build a stronger understanding of the brand and its values in the region. We appreciate 80dB’s for their ability of having brought the brief alive with a realistic, doable approach, their deep thinking and strong relationships”.

Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-founder of 80dB Communications said, “We are delighted to partner with Jellysmack and look forward to creating stories that drive business outcomes. The content creator economy is booming in the present scenario and we are excited with the task ahead of building Jellysmack’s reputation as the global leader among relevant stakeholders”.

