Paragon awards comms mandate to 80dB Communications
The agency will manage traditional media outreach, digital PR and social media engagement to amplify the brand's 'presence and resonance'
Paragon, a footwear manufacturer in India, has awarded its communications mandate to 80dB Communications. 80dB will manage traditional media outreach, digital PR and social media engagement to elevate Paragon's brand presence and resonance in the market.
With an unwavering commitment to delivering enduring footwear to millions, Paragon has earned its place as India’s trusted footwear brand in the country. Since its inception in 1975, Paragon has set industry standards through its unwavering dedication to quality and an extensive product range that caters to a diverse & broad customer base, spanning from shoes to slippers.
Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice President at Paragon said, "We are delighted to partner with 80dB Communications. We believe our trajectory of high growth will be complemented well by partnering with 80dB, known for their pragmatic approach, deep market insights and creative thinking”.
Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-founder of 80dB Communications said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Paragon, an iconic name in the footwear industry. This communications mandate underscores our holistic strategy, fusing digital, PR, and social media to achieve client objectives. Together, we aspire to not only elevate brand awareness but also create a lasting impression in the market."
Sarika Kapoor Chokshi joins TATA Advanced Systems Limited
Chokshi has been appointed TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Corporate Communication Head
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 7:11 PM | 1 min read
Sarika Kapoor Chokshi has been appointed TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Corporate Communication Head. Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an Indian aerospace manufacturing, military engineering and defence technology company owned by TATA Sons.
Chokshi comes with over 25 years of experience in corporate communications. She began her career with Aliagroup almost twenty years back and later on worked with Tata Group for more than ten years. With an unwavering commitment, perseverance and patience, Chokshi worked in the comms industry for two decades.
Over the years, she has been actively engaging with the wider audience artistically and profoundly narrating the brand’s journey. As she completes more than two decades in the industry, she keeps her storytelling galore on top-notch, while articulating and weaving the brand message in an uncluttered manner. Continuing the journey of brand communication and engagement ahead, Chokshi declares her association with TATA Advanced Systems Limited.
'Our global expertise is a cornerstone of our agency’s value proposition'
Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, talks about the company’s strong positioning across global markets influenced by interesting and engaging brand campaigns
By Tanya Dwivedi | Sep 6, 2023 2:13 PM | 5 min read
Over the years, SPAG FINN Partners has been excelling in the Public Relations industry and is doing exceptionally well in bridging the gap between the client and the consumer by diving deep into the latter’s perspective.
Today e4m spoke to Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, to get insights on how the agency is planning to proliferate the footfalls across length and breadth. Gupta also discussed the plethora of techniques the agency is using to craft the most engaging brand campaigns.
Edited excerpts:
Since SPAG and FINN Partners’ acquisition, the company has seen significant development with its expansion into new sectors and practice areas. Can you share the vision behind this expansion and how it aligns with the agency’s core strengths?
The expansion into new sectors and practice areas following the acquisition of SPAG by FINN Partners is a strategic move driven by a clear vision. We aim to leverage the synergy of both Firm's expertise and strengths to offer clients a comprehensive range of services that seamlessly integrate traditional PR, digital marketing, and other communication disciplines across the Purpose and Social Impact, Technology, and Consumer sectors. This expansion aligns perfectly with our core strengths - deep industry knowledge, an integrated approach to communications, and a commitment to delivering impactful results.
How does SPAG/FINN harness its global expertise as a leading integrated marketing and communications agency? How are the contributions of global experts enhancing and fortifying the agency’s services across various industry sectors in Asia?
With a vast network of experts across the world, we can tap into diverse perspectives and industry insights, allowing us to create campaigns and strategies that are not only innovative but also well-informed. In Asia, specifically, these contributions are instrumental in fortifying our services. They provide us with a broader understanding of market nuances, cultural dynamics, and emerging trends, enabling us to tailor our approaches to various industry sectors more effectively.
As an integrated marketing agency, what transition have you seen in building integrated brand campaigns?
The transition in building integrated brand campaigns has been remarkable. We have witnessed a shift from siloed marketing efforts to a more holistic approach. Today, integrated campaigns are all about seamless storytelling across various platforms and channels. Our teams collaborate closely, merging public relations, content creation, social media, and digital marketing efforts to create a unified narrative that resonates with the target audience. This transition underscores the importance of a synchronized message that reaches consumers wherever they are.
In the current landscape, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has become paramount for every organization. Could you elaborate on that? And how do you envision assisting clients in recognizing and effectively addressing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements?
In the dynamic landscape of today’s business world, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has transcended mere corporate responsibility to become an imperative strategy for every forward-looking organization. This evolution is not merely a trend; it is a fundamental shift in how companies engage with their stakeholders, navigate markets, and contribute to the greater good.
At SPAG FINN Partners, we view this landscape not just as an opportunity but as a responsibility. Our role is to guide our clients in navigating this complex terrain, helping them uncover their authentic purpose, and seamlessly integrate it into their brand essence. This involves a deep exploration of their core values, a thorough understanding of their impact on society, and a commitment to transparent and meaningful action.
Our approach is multifaceted, grounded in strategic insights, and powered by insights and creativity. We believe that purpose cannot be an afterthought; it must be integrated seamlessly into the very essence of an organization. Our team, through its diverse perspectives and extensive experience, brings a 360-degree view to this process. We have taken a significant step forward with the launch of “The FINN Purpose Alignment Index and report —a pioneering initiative that not only assesses an organization’s purpose-driven initiatives but also provides actionable insights for refinement and growth. Through this index, we are not just setting a benchmark; we are fostering a culture of continuous improvement. We envision assisting our clients in recognizing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements by offering them a blueprint that aligns their aspirations with measurable outcomes. This goes beyond words—it is about translating purpose into action, and intentions into tangible, positive change.
How do you intend to seamlessly incorporate these principles throughout your services, leveraging your communications proficiency within the industry to enact meaningful societal transformations?
Our strategy revolves around weaving Purpose and Social Impact into every facet of our services. We collaborate closely with clients to uncover their unique societal goals and then craft communication strategies that amplify their intentions through innovations. By leveraging our communications proficiency, we ensure that these principles resonate deeply with target audiences, sparking engagement and action. It is about translating purpose into action, not just in campaigns but also in corporate culture and operations. Through this approach, we aim to drive the kind of societal transformations that align with our client’s values and contribute positively to the world.
Shubham Mukherjee joins Samsung
Mukherjee has been appointed Samsung India and South West Asia, Corporate Communications & Corporate Citizenship/ CSR Head
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 10:26 AM | 1 min read
Shubham Mukherjee has been appointed Samsung India and South West Asia, Corporate Communications & Corporate Citizenship/ CSR Head. He comes with over 30 years of experience in journalism and corporate communications.
Mukherjee began his career with Times of India and later on worked with Bain & Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. With an unwavering commitment, perseverance and patience, Mukherjee has worked in the journalism industry for more than 20 years and expanded his horizons of career after shifting to corporate communications.
Winner of various awards for excellence in Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Mukherjee is one of the most creditable names in the comms industry. Almost seven months back, Mukherjee was declared as the winner of exchange4media Top 100 Influential Game Changers. Besides accomplishing numerous awards and accolades, Mukherjee won Gold in the 2022 LACP Spotlight Award for Global Communication organised by League of America Communications Professionals.
Progressive boards: The importance of Marcom professionals
Guest Column: Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PwC, writes on how Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what makes them tick
By Nandini Chatterjee | Sep 4, 2023 3:51 PM | 4 min read
A colleague recently told me that while she was invited to the board of a company because of her experience in managing the P&L of the PR agency that she led, it was her skills in reputation management, crisis handling and brand building that the board extensively used and valued. As a communications professional, she was able to bring her unique perspective to the boardroom. There were, in any case, many on the board who were adept at reading and interpreting the company financials, probably a shade better than her!
Progressive boards today appreciate the significance of diversity of thought for long-term growth. While revenue generation and long-term sustainable growth remain paramount, these boards recognise that brand reputation is the most valued asset of an organisation – and one that definitely impacts business growth. Discussions on market understanding, the customer, competition, stakeholder expectations, community engagement, effective use of digital marketing at various legs of the customer journey, crisis handling – all of these as key components of brand strategy, are under focus. Given the intense competition for talent in today’s world, the need to build a powerful narrative that resonates with employees as well as external stakeholders is also critical. Marketing and communications (Marcom) professionals who have a successful track record of managing these aspects are best placed to add this value.
Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what will make them tick. They can view board discussions from the lens of how they may be perceived internally and externally and contribute this perspective. Having managed several crisis situations, their practical guidance on navigating sensitive issues serves as a valuable asset. Besides, their experience in change management, brand management, consistent messaging and nurturing external relationships can help the organisation build trust among all stakeholders.
Yet, surprisingly, Marcom continues to be considered a support function, one which looks at the soft aspects of branding or communication. Moreover, the common perception is that anyone with language skills can perform such a role, and that designing and assessing strategic campaigns is common sense. But is it? From research to data analytics and insights and from targeting strategy and promotion to impact measurement – there is a lot that goes into creating brand awareness, getting advocates, attracting and retaining talent, and building a reputation.
What will it take for Marcom professionals to make it as independent directors of boards? With 1,200 potential vacancies expected to open up for independent directors across listed companies in India in the next financial year, this could be a talent pool that can be tapped.
However, for this to happen, Marcom professionals first need to have the desire to take up board positions and then start preparing themselves for these roles. It should be looked at as career progression and not just a post-retirement option. Naturally, a Marcom professional that has invested in building their own brand has an advantage. Speaker opportunities, sharing one’s point of view on networking platforms and industry forums are some ways of spotlighting one’s area of expertise.
Then comes the need to hone one’s business acumen and showcase to the board how one’s strategies and insights have helped achieve business priorities, drive organisational growth and helped move the needle on brand building or reputation management. Additionally, knowledge of corporate governance and some amount of financial acumen would also stand one in good stead.
That said, this is an uphill task and Marcom professionals are likely to encounter challenges as they seek to make the shift to the board. What is needed, then, is a mindset change – first, among Marcom professionals, who should start to position themselves as experts who can provide a much-needed outside-in perspective; and second, among boards, who today are missing out on a vital perspective that can enable them to make more informed decisions.
Torque Pharmaceuticals appoints DENTSU CREATIVE PR as public relations agency
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office
By e4m Desk | Aug 31, 2023 1:06 PM | 2 min read
Torque Pharmaceuticals has named DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its public relations agency.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will leverage its extensive expertise to steer the brand’s communication strategy and oversee media relations. With a wealth of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical domains, the agency is poised to harness its proficiency to enhance the brand's visibility and market presence and cultivate a meaningful connection with the target audience.
Aligned with Torque Pharmaceuticals' exceptional journey as one of the fastest-growing entities in the pharmaceutical realm, this collaboration is positioned to further fortify the brand's standing within the industry.
It is pertinent to note here that Torque Pharmaceuticals is recognized for delivering healthcare solutions of unparalleled quality. The brand’s ongoing commitment to pioneering innovation in the field of affordable medicines is a demonstration of its firm pursuit of excellence.
A.I.S Bedi, Managing Director, Torque Pharmaceuticals said, “We are elated to welcome DENTSU CREATIVE PR to our fold. Their strategic acumen and expertise in the pharmaceutical, health and FMCG space promise to substantially enhance our market positioning.”
Mandeep Singh, Executive Director, Torque Pharmaceuticals added, “We are looking forward to working on innovative and ingenious concepts that will amplify our engagement with stakeholders, effectively conveying our mission to improve the quality of life, in conjunction with our PR agency.”
Sanjeev Anand, President, DENTSU CREATIVE PR commented, “At DENTSU CREATIVE, we are driven by our strong commitment to infuse supreme creativity and innovation into every aspect of our partnerships. This synergy fuels our ambition to formulate strategies that not only achieve immediate objectives but also cultivate lasting connections. As we embark on this exciting chapter alongside Torque Pharmaceuticals, we are poised to set a new standard of collaboration that stands as a testament to creativity, innovation, and the pursuit of shared success.”
On Purpose and Findability Sciences announce collaboration
Partnership aimed at revolutionising social impact by harnessing the power of AI for transformative change
By e4m Desk | Aug 29, 2023 5:13 PM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE consulting, an award-winning social impact communication consultancy, and Findability Sciences, recently named one of America’s most innovative companies in 2023 by Fortune Magazine, has formed a ground-breaking alliance to harness the true potential of AI for developing efficient, personalised and far-reaching communication solutions for its clients. The collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled social impact solutions across various sectors.
Sharing insights on partnership, Girish Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director, ON PURPOSE, said, "I've always believed that stories have the power to inspire action and bring about meaningful change. With our partnership with Findability Sciences, we're creating a paradigm shift in how social impact is conceptualised, measured, and achieved. This will not just revolutionise the sector but will tangibly transform communities for the better, for generations to come. We recognize the urgency to address this growing need and are confident that our partnership with Findability Sciences will play a key role in enabling our clients to leverage cutting-edge AI tools and strategies to drive innovation, increase efficiency and create a competitive advantage.”
Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO, Findability Sciences said, " Our partnership with On Purpose marks a pivotal moment where technology meets humanity to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. This is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to using innovation for the greater good. We're not just bringing algorithms into the equation; we're bringing the transformative power of AI to unlock opportunities for social impact on an unprecedented scale."
Businesses, investors, and consumers alike are looking for tech-driven solutions to critical societal problems, including those outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The partnership is timed well for when interest in using AI for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals is soaring. The objective is to create, communicate, and execute participatory campaigns that engage supporters, consumers, or employees while addressing urgent social issues.
e4m to unveil list of top 25 PR agencies and brands with best comms professionals
The fourth annual initiative aims to choose, acknowledge and felicitate outperforming agencies and brands in 2023
By e4m Desk | Aug 28, 2023 3:58 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media is coming up with the fourth edition of Top 25 Brands and Agencies to applaud their unwavering commitment to shaping industries and inspiring countless others. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, we are hopeful to award top-performing PR agencies and brands for the year 2023 for their efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.
The Top 25 PR Agencies list will be selected by e4m in-house editorial team and jury. The jury will evaluate the agencies based on numerous parameters, including client list, team strength, turnover and their presence across a diversified market. The top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals will have the list of brands that have done remarkable work in the field of communication. The in-house editorial jury will judge the brands based on their leadership team profiles, skill sets, strategic management, crisis and risk handling, employee welfare, innovation and more.
This is exchange4media’s fourth annual initiative to celebrate the brands and agencies working exceptionally well in PR and corporate communication over the years.
The final winner list will be announced in September 2023. Stay tuned.
