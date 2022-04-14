FloBiz appoints 80dB Communications as PR & communications partner

Neobank for small and medium-sized businesses, FloBiz has announced signing up 80dB Communications as its PR & communications partner. 80dB will roll out an integrated communications plan - public relations, industry associations, influencer outreach and social media - with the aim to drive awareness and engagement.

Founded by Rahul Raj (CEO), Aditya Naik (CBO) and Rakesh Yadav (CTO) in 2019, FloBiz offers powerful software products and tailored financial services to SMBs to accelerate their growth.

“We are excited to work alongside 80dB Communications. The team at 80dB is well known for their creative storytelling and innovative approach. With a deep understanding of the fintech space, 80dB is well suited to collaborate with us towards strengthening our presence in the industry,” said Rahul Raj, Co-founder and CEO, FloBiz. He further added, “As we continue our journey of building a neobank for growing SMBs, our aim is to expand our reach to as many small and medium sized businesses as possible with offerings directed at solving the most critical business challenges. 80dB’s strategic go-to-market solutions will play an instrumental role in helping us achieve this.”

Speaking on the alliance, Abhilasha Padhy, Co-founder, 80dB Communications said, “We are delighted to be chosen as the strategic partner of choice by FloBiz, as it looks to embed itself further in the SMB community and amplify its solutions for them. We will be looking to combine traditional media approaches along with digital and social outreach to execute our integrated communications campaigns. Our creative and consultative methodology underpinned by relevant insights has proven to be an important contributor to our clients’ brand journey.”

