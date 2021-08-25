Ruder Finn India launches communications consultancy RF Thunder

Ruder Finn India today announced the launch of RF Thunder, a new-age communication consultancy, that will bring together ‘The Art and Science of Engagement’. Wholly owned by the Ruder Finn Group, RF Thunder will integrate digital, design, and advocacy services. RF Thunder will offer strategic counsel and executional capabilities in the areas of Reputation Management, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Crisis & Issues Management, Digital & Social Media Marketing & Brand Consulting.

Speaking on the launch of the RF Thunder in India, Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, Ruder Finn Inc. said, “As we continue to enhance our ‘What’s Next’ vision at Ruder Finn, we are excited to announce the launch of RF Thunder in India. RF Thunder brings together a set of communications capabilities that drives Ruder Finn’s future thinking through a focus on digital conversations and engagements. RF Thunder represents a significant addition to the Ruder Finn global skill set, and we are enthused to be able to offer these services to our clients.”

Ruder Finn also announced the appointment of Suvir Paul, as Executive Vice President, to lead RF Thunder in India. He comes with an astute understanding of using public opinion research and insights, to create data-driven campaigns and fact-based communication that allow for meaningful results and outcomes, aligned to the objectives of the campaign. In this journey, he will be partnered by Proteek Dey, Head of Digital, RF Thunder responsible for creating a digital hub that will integrate traditional Public Relations with Digital Marketing and Technology Development across earned, owned, shared, and paid platforms.

Leading Ruder Finn’s Group operations, Managing Director, Atul Sharma added, “I am extremely happy to partner with great leaders who will bring alive the RF Thunder proposition in India. With data science and public opinion research, informing all aspects of ideation, RF Thunder will broaden our existing offerings and acquisition of newer clients, by focusing on ‘what’s next’ in communication and engagement. We are looking forward to offer these new-age services across Ruder Finn group of companies in India."

RF Thunder is a collective of competent, multi-disciplinary professionals who are innovators, collaborators, and future-seekers, with a firm belief of wanting to change the world one day at a time.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)