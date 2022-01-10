Rony Thomas joins Kyndryl as Head of Communications – India

Rony Thomas has joined Kyndryl as Head of Communications – India.

Earlier, Thomas was associated with Amazon Web Services where he worked as Lead – PR and Communications for more than 3 years.

He announced his move on LinkedIn where he said, “Today, I join Kyndryl as the Head of Communications, for India. It’s an exciting challenge. Very few communications professionals get to join a US$ 19 Billion company with a presence in 65 countries just as it starts its journey as an independent entity. That’s rare. Yet, it brings with it amazing possibilities and opportunities to experiment, move fast, and build a strong brand that matters to customers and employees alike. I couldn’t pass up on that chance!

Wishing everyone a blessed 2022. Stay safe. #newbeginnings2022, #gratitude”



Over the past 22+ years, Thomas has managed the PR campaigns for several blue chip clients.

Thomas has contributed to both agencies and corporates namely Xiaomi Technology, Accenture, Hewlett Packard, Vox Public Relations India Pvt. Ltd., and Text100.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)