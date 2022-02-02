Rohan Srinivasan to lead Ketchum Sampark as SVP & Partner and Managing Director

Srinivasan was previously associated with ISHO

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 2, 2022 7:12 PM
Rohan Srinivasan

Rohan Srinivasan has joined Ketchum Sampark as its SVP & Partner and Managing Director.

Srinivasan was previously associated with ISHO as its Head of Marketing and Communications. 

Srinivasan is an award-winning communications professional who has handled several leadership roles across Corporate and Agency environments in India and the United Kingdom. He has over 20 years of experience in the communications industry. 

Throughout his career, Srinivasan has contributed to notable agencies and corporates like Vyoma Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Madison World, Rubric Communications, Eulogy India and UK, Indian High Commission, Republic PR, and Hill+Knowlton Strategies. 

