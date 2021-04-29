Ricron Panels awards integrated comms mandate to Beeing Social, Mavcomm Consulting

Ricron Panels announced that it has awarded its integrated communications mandate to Beeing Social & Mavcomm Consulting.

Elaborating on the awarding the mandate Mr Rahul Chaudhary, Director, Ricron Panels said, "As the world gears towards building a sustainable environment, Ricron Panels has taken the lead to show the world how low value hard to recycle plastic waste can be converted into quality sustainable materials. We were looking for communications partnerswho could communicate our value proposition in a way that does justice to the hard and innovative work that is being carried out by the company. The understanding of our requirements and integrated communication approach presented by Beeing Social & Mavcomm Consulting team resonated with our vision and we are excited about partnering them.”

Speaking on winning the mandate, Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit, Founder & CEO, Beeing Social said, “We are thankful to Ricron Panels for awarding communications mandate to Beeing Social and Mavcomm Consulting. The workRicron has been doing is truly innovative and it is a pleasure and a unique opportunity for us to showcase their work in the digital world.”

“To navigate the everchanging communication challenges in today's world, there is a need to look at an integrated approach that works seamlessly and simultaneously towards a single goal/ objective. We are stoked to work with Ricron Panels and looking forward to taking their message of Circular Economy and Sustainability to their key stakeholders.We have a strong bond with Beeing Social and have been working on multiple mandates with them. We are excited about the combined potential that we bring to the table.” said Mr. Anand Mahesh Talari, Founder and Managing Director, Mavcomm Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)