Beeing Social wins media mandate for Ikon Remedies

Beeing Social, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency, has won the social media duties for IKON REMEDIES Pvt. Ltd. Their new venture, AAROGYAM The Wellness Store and 2 of their wide range of products, Orthomal & GROVIVA Hair Oil will be the first ones with which they would step into the digital space.

Mahesh Kingrani, Director at Ikon Remedies, says, “Driving digital transformations excite us both as a business and as a team of practitioners. We are hoping that digital ventures will help us connect more with the digitally inclined and savvy future generation.”

Commenting on the win, Abhishek Mittal, Co-Founder, Beeing Social, says, “We’re excited to have Aarogyam, Orthomol & Groviva on board. Our team is all set to bring these brands to the digital limelight by crafting great social media campaigns, with our expertise in the digital marketing arena."

As a part of the mandate, the agency will be offering digital marketing capabilities, including SEO, social, web, mobile, analytics, media planning, and buying activation to enhance brand equity and awareness.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)