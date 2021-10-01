Mavcomm Advisory ropes in BSNL's Anupam Shrivastava as Partner

Mavcomm Advisory, a full-fledged Public Affairs & Government Relations organisation, has today announced that senior bureaucrat and former CMD of BSNL, Anupam Shrivastava has joined the organization and will be leading strategic growth and direction for the organization. A 1981 batch of Indian Telecom Service (ITS) Officer, Shri Anupam Shrivastava brings with him a rich experience of more than three decades across India and other geographies in the field of telecommunications.

Commenting on the announcement, Anupam Shrivastava, Partner, Mavcomm Advisory, Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am excited to begin my second innings working with the solution-oriented team of Mavcomm Advisory. As India continues its telecom and technology revolution, Satcom developing at a faster pace with the recent reforms and IoT taking the centre stage of development for many underserved segments, I see a transformational period for India and keen on playing a pivotal role in India’s growth journey and this is where I saw a great opportunity of working with Mavcomm Advisory. With my experience, I am looking forward to driving forward Mavcomm Advisory’s mission of creating the right business opportunities/ environment and level playing field for businesses across the spectrum in the quest of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ through a ‘Samagra and Sashakt Bharat’. I am happy that I will be able to continue contributing to the nation's development in my own humble way working with the leadership team of Mavcomm Advisory.”

Welcoming Anupam Shrivastava, Siddhartha Upadhyay, Chairman of Mavcomm Group, said, "Mavcomm Advisory has a singular focus on creating ‘need-based solutions’ to enable businesses to navigate the Indian political spectrum and the bureaucratic system as they look forward to successfully establish and grow their business in the country, in turn, creating innovations, employment opportunities and revenues for the country. Shri Anupam Shrivastava's wealth of experience, critical understanding, and sectoral expertise, as well as global exposure, will play a significant role in taking forward the in-depth solution-centric approach that we follow. I welcome him to the Mavcomm Group as a “partner” and looking forward to working closely with him to deliver value to businesses and our nation."

Commenting on the development, Anand Mahesh Talari, Managing Director of Mavcomm Group, said, "Mavcomm group is traversing the complete value chain for businesses right from their advisory needs to communications consulting, internet marketing, and content development. Our people are our strength and with specialist teams working in each niche and yet giving a collective approach to create the whole, we take pride in delivering tangible results. I am delighted that Shri Anupam Shrivastava is joining the Mavcomm family and truly excited about the immense possibilities that open up for driving further value for the mandates that we deliver upon.”

“India is following a dynamic path of progress under the visionary guidance of honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who has exemplified how with the right stewards, our country could fulfil its tremendous potential to become one of the leading nations in the world. I am looking forward to playing a significant role in my capacity with Mavcomm Advisory to make this vision a reality and mine this potential,” added Shri Anupam Shrivastava.

Mavcomm Advisory offers services such as Intelligence & Monitoring, Public Affairs Strategy, Speaker Opportunity, Relationship Building, Media Strategy, and Crisis Management to players from a cross-section of sectors including but not limited to Railways, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Power, Energy, Sports, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Water Management, Infrastructure, MSMEs, Telecom, Finance, Healthcare, and IoT.

Anupam Shrivastava is a 1981 batch of Indian Telecom Service (ITS) Officer who has more than three decades of experience in the field of telecommunications. He is BE (Electronics & Communications) and is also MBA (Mktg.). He has taken telecommunication training in India & Japan.

Anupam Shrivastava took over as CMD, BSNL on the 15th of January, 2015. Prior to that, he worked as Director (CM) in BSNL Corporate Office since May 2013 where he was responsible for the growth of the mobile business of GSM in BSNL, including all activities related to Sales & Marketing, VAS, Tariff finalization & revenue. Prior to these assignments in BSNL C.O., Anupam Shrivastava had held the post of Sr. GM, Ajmer TD where he gave special attention to Sales & Marketing of telecom products in the SSA which resulted in the physical growth of connections in all segments and increased revenue for the SSA. Anupam Shrivastava also has overseas working experience in Zimbabwe where he was posted in Harare while representing TCIL as Task Force Leader to upgrade their telecom services. Due to his hard work and coordination skills, the fault rate was drastically curtailed. Anupam Shrivastava has delivered lectures extensively in different institutions both in India and abroad including many universities and management colleges. He also organized many seminars and skill up-gradation courses at many places.

