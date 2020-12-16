Mavcomm Consulting wins communications mandate for iNSTRUCKO

Devvaki Aggarwal, CEO of iNSTRUCKO says, we are happy to have Mavcomm Consulting as our trusted partner as they’re aligned to our vision and goals

iNSTRUCKO, an EdTech Company, is a one-to-one language learning platform using storytelling methods. iNSTRUCKO is committed to provide high-quality tailored language lessons to students aged 3 -12 years. iNSTRUCKO has today announced that it has awarded its communication mandate to Mavcomm Consulting, an integrated communications consulting firm working with some of the top global and Indian brands. The mandate became effective from December 01, 2020.

iNSTRUCKO also recently raised an undisclosed amount in Pre Series A funding from Virgin Group, MVK Group Venture Capital firm based in London, and a consortium of venture capitalists across London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Switzerland.

Based out of the UK with offices in London, Mumbai, and Delhi, iNSTRUCKO delivers interactive digital content live from highly accredited and skilled teachers who have been trained at prestigious universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, and other Ivy League institutions. The aim at iNSTRUCKO is to nurture future leaders through language, where the teachers are always open to honest feedback to tailor-make program that works for the child.

Commenting on the announcement, Devvaki Aggarwal, CEO of iNSTRUCKO said, “iNSTRUCKO is paving the way for students to expose themselves to a global platform of interactive learning using storytelling methods. We are creating an environment to bring the top educationists from leading universities to create an international curriculum that is tailor-made for each child. We’re happy to have Mavcomm Consulting as our trusted partner as they’re aligned to iNSTRUCKO’s vision and goals.

“iNSTRUCKO has brought together experts from world-over to teach the language with a key emphasis on how to use it in our lives. As communications professionals, we truly recognise the importance of language and how the perfect learning of it plays an integral part in personal and professional success. We experienced the iNSTRUCKO sessions and were amazed by the quality of the content and the interactive learning through games and activities. With our experience of working with a diverse set of brands, we are confident that we will be able to position the iNSTRUCKO brand correctly even as the EdTech space in India grows in importance,” said Anand Mahesh Talari, Co-founder & Managing Director, Mavcomm Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The company plans to use its recent funding to expand the brand’s customer base across India, Middle East, Singapore, and the UK. It will also develop new content and expand the scope of its existing partnership with establishments such as Eton College, one of the most prestigious high schools in the world established in 1440 by King Henry VI.