Beeing Social & Mavcomm Consulting bag digital & communications mandate for Fan Anywhere

Fan Anywhere, a start-up building the world's first platform for NFTs, and NFTs & Fan Tokens of sports clubs, has assigned their Digital & Communications mandate to creative digital agency - Beeing Social & boutique reputation consulting firm - Mavcomm Consulting. Beeing Social-Mavcomm Consulting team will deliver a whole host of solutions including Communications Strategy, Planning, Creatives, Content, Media Relations and Strategic social media outreach across mediums.

Co-Founded by IIT Roorkee grads and experienced tech entrepreneurs Varun Chaudhary and Amit Kumar - Fan Anywhere aims to become one stop blockchain solution for a celebrity to engage the fan base and is in the process of raising investments and preparing to launch its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) in the near future.

Commenting on the association, Varun Chaudhary, Co – Founder and CEO, Fan Anywhere said, “We are building the world's first platform for utility based Celebrity Fan Tokens & NFTs which will open gateways to Metaverses for celebrities. This is a rapidly emerging space which a lot of people beyond the immediate tech community are not very familiar with. Our emphasis will be on transitioning the Celebrities as well as their fans towards the future of fan following and the FanAnywhere way of ‘Reimagined Fandom’. Beeing Social and Mavcomm Consulting showcased an in-depth understanding of the space and we are confident that they will position our messages accurately.

Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit, Co-founder of Beeing Social said, "We are thrilled to be a part of FanAnywhere Project. Beeing Social and Mavcomm teams have delivered together on multiple mandates and we are excited to partner again.”

Anand Mahesh Talari, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Mavcomm Group said, “Fan Anywhere is in a very exciting space. In a country such as India where fans celebrate their passion with extreme love for celebrities even to the extent of building temples for some, we are confident that they are going to see great success. We are pleased to partner with them at this early phase and looking forward to communicate their messaging effectively. We enjoy great synergy with the Beeing Social team with our joint emphasis on delivering the best, we are looking forward to working together again on this powerful mandate.”

