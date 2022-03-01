Priya Zutshi joins GreenCell Mobility as Lead – Corporate Communications
Prior to this, Zutshi had a 5-year stint with Mahindra Group as Senior Manager - Group Communications
Priya Zutshi has joined GreenCell Mobility as Lead – Corporate Communications.
Prior to this, she worked with Mahindra Group as Senior Manager - Group Communications for over five years.
Zutshi announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “Have joined GreenCell Mobility | A Green Growth Equity Fund Company to look after their corporate communications. Eager to learn and colloborate on Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS) solution.”
Zutshi is a communications professional with around 20 years of experience in the industry. She has been associated with various media organisations and corporates like Larsen & Toubro, CRY, Times Group, and TVtoday – Aaj Tak and Headlines Today in the past.
