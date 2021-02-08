Lintas Live bags PR mandate for Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Lintas Live will develop PR communication strategy for ABD and its brand portfolio, which will include PR content creation and corporate reputation building, and more

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 12:54 PM
Lintas Live - Allied Blenders & Distillers

Lintas Live, a digital-first creative PR agency (formerly known as GolinOpinion) has won the PR mandate of Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD), after a competitive multi-agency pitch. Lintas Live is set to develop the PR communication strategy for ABD and its brand portfolio, which will include, PR content creation and corporate reputation building, solidifying ABD’s vision to be the most admired Spirits Company in the country.

Lintas Live has been tasked to ensure Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd and its brand portfolio are well-positioned amongst key stakeholder segments with each brand enjoying a distinct position. With this win, Lintas Live strengthens its portfolio of clients from various sectors including tech, hospitality and tourism. The Mumbai office will lead the business.

On the appointment, Anupam Bokey, Chief Marketing Officer, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. said, “As we embark on a journey of reinvention and transformation we were looking to partner with a modern, forward-thinking agency that understood our vision and demonstrated standout capability of execution backed by strategy. This is where the Lintas Live team stood out on every parameter and in addition showed immense passion, which helped us close on this partnership decision.”

Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live said, “Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., is one of India’s top alco-bev companies with powerhouse brands like Officer’s Choice and Sterling Reserve that have achieved great success and scale. This is an exciting time to partner with an excellent management team focused on a dynamic and audacious vision for the company and its brands. We intend to deploy our Lintas Live values of disruptive thinking and innovative & engaging storytelling, to reach new heights of success for ABD.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Allied blenders and distillers Brand associations Collaboration Hospitality Partnership Pr mandate Tech Tourism Lintas Live Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
IPRCCa

IPRCCC: Get set for insightful panel discussions
1 hour ago

footprint

Footprint Global Communications to handle media relations for IIT Madras
1 hour ago

bala

Get your game on for 2021
3 days ago