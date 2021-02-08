Lintas Live bags PR mandate for Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Lintas Live will develop PR communication strategy for ABD and its brand portfolio, which will include PR content creation and corporate reputation building, and more

Lintas Live, a digital-first creative PR agency (formerly known as GolinOpinion) has won the PR mandate of Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD), after a competitive multi-agency pitch. Lintas Live is set to develop the PR communication strategy for ABD and its brand portfolio, which will include, PR content creation and corporate reputation building, solidifying ABD’s vision to be the most admired Spirits Company in the country.

Lintas Live has been tasked to ensure Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd and its brand portfolio are well-positioned amongst key stakeholder segments with each brand enjoying a distinct position. With this win, Lintas Live strengthens its portfolio of clients from various sectors including tech, hospitality and tourism. The Mumbai office will lead the business.

On the appointment, Anupam Bokey, Chief Marketing Officer, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. said, “As we embark on a journey of reinvention and transformation we were looking to partner with a modern, forward-thinking agency that understood our vision and demonstrated standout capability of execution backed by strategy. This is where the Lintas Live team stood out on every parameter and in addition showed immense passion, which helped us close on this partnership decision.”

Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live said, “Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., is one of India’s top alco-bev companies with powerhouse brands like Officer’s Choice and Sterling Reserve that have achieved great success and scale. This is an exciting time to partner with an excellent management team focused on a dynamic and audacious vision for the company and its brands. We intend to deploy our Lintas Live values of disruptive thinking and innovative & engaging storytelling, to reach new heights of success for ABD.”

