Ishteyaque Amjad joins Godrej as Group Head, Corporate Affairs

Amjad makes a move from The Coca Cola Company after 5 years of his stint as Vice President Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainibility.

Godrej has onboarded Ishteyaque Amjad as the Group Head, Corporate Affairs. In this newly created role effective from March 1 2021, he will be responsible for establishing and spearheading the Public Policy and external affairs for the group.

Amjad will be directly working with the promoters of the company.

Prior to this role, he was working with The Coca Cola Company as the Vice President Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainibility. In a stint of more than 5 years, Amjad was responsible for Corporate Communications, Government Relations, Industry Relations and Sustainability of the company.

An Ex- Army Officer, Amjad has been associated with several multinational brands in his more than 20 years of journey in communication industry. He entered the communication industry through Oriflame India as Manager- Administration. He has played key roles in various companies including Essar, HCL Technologies , Cargill and The Coca Cola Company.

Exchange4media reached out to Ishteyaque Amjad but he was not available to comment.

