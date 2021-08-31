H+K India appoints Ritika Jauhari as Healthcare practice lead in India

Jauhari will help drive the overall growth and management of the business while working closely with Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, H+K India

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), international public relations agency, has strengthened its leadership by appointing Ritika Jauhari, an award-winning public relations and communications professional with nearly 20 years’ experience, as the Healthcare practice lead in India.

Leading the Healthcare practice Jauhari will help drive the overall growth and management of the business, working closely with Abhishek Gulyani, H+K India CEO.

Announcing the appointment, Gulyani said, “We are delighted to welcome Ritika as our new Head of Healthcare. Today, India’s healthcare sector is on the cusp of tremendous transformation and I believe Ritika’s fresh perspective and experience will lead to significant and impactful collaborations. Her extensive knowledge of the sector will play a crucial role in further developing H+K’s healthcare practice. With her appointment, H+K continues to grow larger and stronger every day, with the aim of expanding its portfolio and presence in the market.”

Commenting on the new role, Jauhari said, “Healthcare as a sector has evolved. It is vast and promising. Industry leaders, government stakeholders, individuals or researchers, are all viewing healthcare differently today. This brings huge opportunity and responsibility.”

“H+K has a legacy of leading many purpose driven healthcare campaigns globally, and I hope to strengthen this with my experience and learnings. Having worked exclusively in the healthcare communications domain, I understand the nuances of the sector and need for specialised knowledge and content. My focus will be to build a thought leadership position for H+K healthcare within the sector and eventually carve a niche for itself.”

An alumnus from Delhi University’s Lady Shriram College for Women, Jauhari is a certified communications professional with a degree in Advertising, PR, and Business Studies. She has led several award-winning campaigns and has been featured in Exchange4Media’s PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 list 2020, Reputation Today’s 40 Under Forty class of 2018 and was honored with the coveted ‘Consultancy Professional – Healthcare & Pharma’ title at the Fulcrum Awards 2017.

