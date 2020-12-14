'Such recognitions will reinforce the fact that we are doing right work & motivate us'

Ritika Jauhari, Senior Director, Strategic Partners Group, shares her thoughts on being in the ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40’ achievers list, qualities required in a leader and more

The industry, Public Relations and Corporate Communications, has undergone tremendous transformations in the past decade and more so in the past few months. Seamlessly adapting to the changing scenarios are the PR professionals who have helped the industry sail through these changing times. So, to talk about such changes and evolving trends, we interacted with Ritika Jauhari, Senior Director, Strategic Partners Group in the second episode of ‘e4m Next Gen Series’. She is a part of the second list ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communication 40 under 40’ list and has spent more than 15 years in the industry working across domains.

Edited Excerpts:-

How do you feel being a part of the elite list?

It is truly a pleasure to be recognized in the second edition of PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40 list by exchange4media group. Such recognitions reinforces the fact that we are doing right work and gives the required motivation to do better work and gain more knowledge.

What are the key skills required in the prevailing market?

According to me, PR professionals are natural storytellers. So, they should be able to understand the purpose of the story, visualize and connect with people through their created stories. These challenging times with greater dependence on technology also requires minds that are analytical and also able to comprehend data properly. And of course, being well connected in the industry, having knowledge of the subject and well-read are importance skills that need to be possessed in the prevailing market.

According to you, what are the qualities required in a leader?

A leader in the PR and corporate communications industry needs to drive communications which demands industry knowledge and being well connected in the industry. She/he should lead by example by building a purpose-led team to be able to visualize the right kind of work for its clients. According to me, a leader should be able to bring the best out of its team members and giving everyone a fair opportunity to perform and excel.

What trends have you witnessed in the past 10 months in the PR and Corp Comm domain?

The move from traditional PR to a more strategic digital one, the trend of being channel agnostic, changing news consumption patterns and technological disruptions have been the broad trends that have been witnessed during the past few months in the PR and corp comm industry.

The past few months have given thorough relevance to the different formats of storytelling; be it social media channels, videos, podcasts and others. More and more innovative ways of propagating a story have come up and these trends are here to stay. Clients have also given that freedom of expression for the campaigns that we curate for their target audiences.

The biggest trend has been the upsurge in the role of influencers in marketing intervention of clients. Influencer marketing has been doing amazingly well during these past few months and it is expected to grow many folds in the years to come.

Are we technologically ready and skilled as communications professionals to move to the next level of digitisation?

Absolutely! We are all ready to become fully digital in the times to come. With the right kind of tools and devices, we, storytellers would be in a win-win situation to give better ROIs. Through the use of Artificial Intelligence/Virtual Reality/ real time monitoring tools, PR professionals are able to do much more qualitative and quantitative work to help their clients in their business objectives.

What would be your message to your peers and juniors in the industry?

Slowly and steadily, the PR objectives are getting tied with business objectives of companies. So, we need to be extremely well read and informed to be able to aid our clients meet their business objectives. Gaining the trust of clients and doing your homework is quintessential these days. Lastly, PR professionals need to be that knowledge partner to their clients and work together to come out with best ROIs. So, keep learning, keep reading and be well connected to make big in the industry.