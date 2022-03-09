Hill+Knowlton Strategies wins integrated comms mandate for OnMobile & ONMO in India

The agency will look after the media management, online reputation management and PR services to drive preference for OnMobile & ONMO amongst target audience

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has been awarded the integrated communications mandate for both OnMobile and ONMO in India. Through this mandate, H+K will develop and implement an integrated communications strategy including media management, online reputation management and PR services to drive preference for OnMobile and ONMO amongst the target audience. Campaign implementation will support OnMobile’s mission of providing superior Mobile Entertainment Solutions and ONMO’s mission of redefining Social eSports in the Mobile Gaming space.

Confirming the appointment, Pallavi Nayak, Director Marketing & Communications, OnMobile Global & Head of Marketing, ONMO, said, “We are pleased to appoint Hill+Knowlton Strategies as our strategic communications partner in India. As we prepare to enter the Indian market with ONMO, we are confident H+K, with their in-depth experience and capabilities, are well-positioned to establish ONMO in India, while simultaneously communicating the strategic transformation that OnMobile is going through with its focus on mobile gamification.”

Commenting on the announcement, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, said, “Mobile entertainment and cloud gaming has seen a vertical take-off in India in the last two years. The combination of our experience in the sector globally and dynamic team locally positions H+K well to seize that opportunity and drive a purpose-led, integrated communication outreach for OnMobile and ONMO brands as leaders and disrupters in the Indian mobile entertainment industry.”

