Gaming platform Onmo's new campaign captures the feeling of joy of every gamer

ONMO, the social esports mobile cloud gaming platform from OnMobile has recently released a new campaign ‘Just Beat It’ conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore showcasing the feelings that gamers experience that is akin to floating on a cloud. The campaign is live and is being promoted across the brand’s online channels and other offline mediums.

The launch campaign film created by Lintas C:EX captures the feeling of joy that every player feels while gaming on ONMO. Featuring people across ages, the film calls on players to pick their battlegrounds and fight for the high score so they can just beat their opponents.

ONMO blends current trends like social play, casual short gaming & esports supported by cloud gaming & vision AI technologies into a unique mobile gaming offering. With online gaming having become accessible to almost anyone, ONMO is taking innovation in gameplay one step further with their short format gaming proposition.

ONMO is the perfect place for casual gamers who like to take short breaks or have short bursts of fun, to spend their time with the mobile games that they most enjoy. ONMO brings many popular casual games to one platform where players can compete against each other in short format games to top the leaderboard. These innovations make gaming easy and fun without eating up too much time.

Commenting on the maiden campaign, Pallavi Nayak, Global Head of Marketing, ONMO said, “Bite-sized entertainment is on the rise across social media and digital platforms. ONMO caters to this specific demand by offering curated snackable moments across popular game titles. Our maiden campaign “Just Beat It” celebrates the joy of winning and competing against peers while not being glued to the mobile screen for too long. Short-form entertainment has created an opportunity for casual gamers to be part of the esports universe and we are confident our players will leverage ONMO as their go-to platform for games they enjoy!”

Speaking about highlighting the cloud in a symbolic way, Sonali Khanna, Executive Director and Head of Lowe Lintas, South, said “Winning a solo game has its moments, but beating your friends and family online is a cloud nine moment. By offering players a chance to compete anytime, anywhere, and on a multitude of games ONMO delivers instant gratification no matter what you’re doing. Our campaign highlights how mundane daily routines are transformed into OMG moments, simply by accessing the cloud.”

