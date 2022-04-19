OnMobile Global appoints Asheesh Chatterjee as Global Group CFO

OnMobile Global Limited today announced the appointment of Asheesh Chatterjee as Global Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the company, effective April 18, 2022. Chatterjee joins OnMobile with twenty-five years of rich experience in manifold facets of finance, such as fundraising, strategic and operational finance, risk management, regulatory compliances, digital transformation, procurement, taxation, and investor relations.

Prior to this, Chatterjee was with Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Chief Business Officer (CBO), managed various responsibilities in multiple areas, and played a leadership role in JVs, Asset monetisation, Phase-3 auctions for FM Radio, Sales, and Revenue management, etc. He has also had prominent stints with EY India, ICICI Pru AMC, Sony Pictures Television and Moser Baer India Ltd.

Speaking about his appointment, Asheesh Chatterjee said, “I am excited to join OnMobile in its transformational journey, and am looking forward to working with various global teams to add value to business growth and strategize to build an efficient financial infrastructure.”

Welcoming Asheesh on board, Sanjay Baweja, MD & Global CEO of OnMobile, said, “We are excited to have Asheesh join us as Global Group CFO. He will be an integral part of the company's management, helping OnMobile realise its long-term financial and operational goals. Over two decades of his experience makes him the perfect fit to lead the financial chapter of the company’s transformation as we work towards putting our customers first.”

Chatterjee is a member of the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is also a Management Accountant (India & UK), Chartered Global Management Accountant, and an alumnus of Northwestern, Kellogg School of Management.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)