Sanjay Baweja takes over as MD & Global CEO of OnMobile

With its continued efforts on building itself to be a pioneer in social esports, OnMobile has unveiled a new leadership structure to further strengthen its focus towards the key business functions, D2C gaming and B2B products & solutions.

Sanjay Baweja, takes over as Managing Director & Global CEO of OnMobile Global. To ensure greater focus on the strategic growth of the gaming business, Krish Seshadri takes over as Chief Executive Officer of ONMO, with a dedicated emphasis on D2C mobile gaming and social esports.



In other key changes under the B2B business unit, Biswajit Nandi, will oversee all Global Sales as SVP, OnMobile Global. Ignacio Martin Velasco, will be dedicated to the achievement of the Emocion business as VP & Head of Digital Business Unit.



In his long career, Sanjay has played key roles in Mergers & Acquisitions across geographies. His last assignment was as Group President for the Bhartiya group, responsible for all group strategic initiatives, exploring new tie-ups and business transformation. He has held leadership roles (Finance) in Xerox; Emaar MGF Land Pvt. Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. Sanjay had been associated with OnMobile Global Limited as an Independent Director on the Board from September’ 2015 till May’ 2020 and as Chief Financial Officer from June’ 2020.

