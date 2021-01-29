GCI Health & Genesis BCW announce partnership

GCI Health and Genesis BCW announced that they will partner to create GCI Health India. The partnership will offer existing and new clients in India continued access to the local team’s strategic integrated and creative heritage, combined with the deep global healthcare specialist infrastructure of GCI Health.

Hemali Bhutani, currently Senior Director, Genesis BCW, takes on the newly created position of Managing Director, GCI Health India, and Naina Siwach, currently Director, Genesis BCW, assumes the role of Deputy Managing Director. Under the GCI Health India brand, Genesis BCW’s current Pharma, Health & Wellness practice team members across its six locations in India will continue to serve the clients they are currently engaged with, now offering access to a larger global pool of dedicated healthcare services.

The partnership coincides with GCI Health’s expansion into Japan, and complements an existing Singapore and Hong Kong presence, marking GCI Health’s increased commitment to the region.

“The addition of our teams in India and Japan, via exceptional local specialist talent, significantly evolves our capacity to deliver regionally as well as locally across Asia-Pacific,” said Rikki Jones, Regional Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, GCI Health. “India is a critical healthcare market in the region, which we look forward to fully servicing via our footprint expansion and through the proven and exceptional leadership of Hemali and Naina.”

“This partnership comes at a time when the healthcare industry in India has never been more important,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW. “It helps us evolve our pharma, health and wellness communication services in India, which now also include health policy and medical education. Combined with Genesis BCW’s award-winning creativity and integrated solutions designed to move people, this best places GCI Health India to support local pandemic recovery and the shaping of a progressive healthcare system in India.”

Genesis BCW launched its Pharma, Health & Wellness practice in 2014. The team has since gone on to deliver some of India’s most impactful campaigns to address key health issues including the Medela Back to Work campaign – a winner of 13 Indian, regional and global awards – and the One Shot Against Seven Deadly Diseases campaign for the Public Health Foundation of India, a six times award winner. The team counts many of the largest Indian healthcare companies, institutions, NGOs and international public health organisation amongst their client partners.

GCI Health’s expansion follows a period of significant agency growth and major award recognition in the region and globally.

