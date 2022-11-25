Ethical communication at all levels is of utmost necessity: Nvard Melkonyan

Melkonyan, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Armenia-based SPRING PR, was bestowed with “Global PR Leader of the Year” award in the third edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards

To recognise and honour the contribution of women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 acknowledged and felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Nvard Melkonyan, Co-founder and Chairman of the board of Armenia-based SPRING PR. Known as one of the pioneers of PR institution development in Armenia, she developed professional standards of public relations for Armenia and, in November 2011, after long negotiations, PR was registered as a profession and added to an official list of professions by the decree of the Government of Armenia.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on winning the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

It was such an honour and, at the same time, a great responsibility for me as the recognition comes from the international PR community. When you work only in the framework of your country, you concentrate on the responsibility taken for your compatriots. When your international colleagues value your ideas it is doubled, even tripled.

This award is one of the most important evaluations of the work that I've had in my professional career. It is a significant stimulus to continue my work in the academic field, preparing a new generation of professionals and fulfilling essential projects in the professional area.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

What inspires me the most in my life are people with their similarities and differences. People worldwide share the same emotions and feelings, which makes them similar but they are unique in their special expressions. They encourage you to do your work, move forward, and bring new values and approaches to the world.

I cannot but mention my team․ Most of the team members are my students, whose successes are a great inspiration for me. The most pleasant moment is when you together become more skillful and competitive internationally.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

In recent years, PR has experienced rapid changes due to the development of communication channels, and the formation of new platforms and their peculiarities. If, at the end of the 20th century, strategic thinking and creativity were at the core of the skills required by PR professionals, recognising social media platforms and following their analytics, being able to work in a virtual society and being effective, audible, visible, and perceptible in various information are nowadays essentials. Now you have to be more flexible to use each medium properly to reach your audience. For instance, working with the newly-formed social media platforms like TikTok, one has to keep it short, and produce creative and engaging content. When comes to the changes, AI is poised to revolutionise the PR landscape over the next decade. So current specialists should consider including AI solutions in their workflows to remain competitive.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the upcoming days?

The most important thing I've experienced in the field is the necessity of ethical communication at all levels – in relations with partners, the community and the whole society. This approach emphasises your professional quality and, in many cases, it acts as a preventive tool that keeps professionals away from disinformation and manipulation. So, my company and I give high importance to a clear, precise, truthful and responsible attitude in communications.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

The most crucial message, advice (if we can call it so), is that the young professionals who make their first steps in the industry must love their profession and realise their mission. Today in a short period, communication can change into very serious processes – either a crisis or success. When professionals realise the necessity of ethical communication in this drastically changing world, they can succeed in their professional paths.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)