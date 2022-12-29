‘Clear, effective, timely, transparent communication can do wonders for your career’

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

Today, we feature Malvika Sinha, Technology Practice Lead, Ruder Finn India, who was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.

Sinha is currently leading the technology practice for Ruder Finn in India. She is responsible for building and driving integrated communications campaigns, strategic consulting, new business development, crisis management, team mentoring and management.

Sinha was also associated with Diebold Nixdorf, American Express, Genesis Burson-Marsteller and Planman Marcom.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on winning the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

I feel heartily honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. The most special moment for me was to attend an in-person award ceremony after a long time and it was so heartwarming to be on the stage, turning around to see the audience laud in appreciation. I consider this recognition a reminder that there isn't a glass ceiling if we don't think there is, to the countless women who work hard to stand out amid the continuing gender disparity at the top.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

As I received this recognition, I had one of those moments of asking myself, how did I get here? Looking back, I realise my journey so far has been so fine, backed by very strong relationships. I have always been an empathetic person, and I sincerely feel that in the post-pandemic world the “hustle” is being replaced by self-care and sales and marketing tactics have changed from “always be closing” to “always be connecting.” With the constant onslaught of information and entertainment, I don’t just tell people what to do – I believe in real relationships. Strong human connections are what inspire me in my endeavours!

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?

The industry is now in its revolutionary phase, and the change is monumental and constantly evolving. PR now has evolved into a high-level management profession that deals with the core values of an organisation. Communication outreach means a well-thought-out strategic outreach with crisp messaging and new-age content, using digital, social, and traditional outlets to promote a brand or service. The integration is so vast that the growing digital ecosystem has significantly increased the number of communication channels making it even more crucial for PR campaigns to be more contextual and nuanced.

What global practices would you see implemented in India?

Artificial Intelligence in PR! AI can help PR agencies build simplified client operations and innovate to find new experiences to boost a brand's reputation. To enhance the marketing game, it can be rigorously utilized for audience and collaborator evaluation.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

One of the key learnings from this industry over the years has been the power of authenticity and transparency. Clear, effective, crisp, timely, and transparent communication can do wonders for your career, and many underestimate the power of the same. I believe it’s something one must put into practice and ensure a free flow of communication.

After 2020’s massive shake-up, followed by a still-unpredictable and capricious 2021 and a looming recession in 2022, PR pros across all industries must be geared up to continue being agile, adapting, evolving, and pivotal.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

Gen Zs are now breaking the PR barrier. They are digital natives, they are smart, they multi-task, and are solution seekers. I think my advice to the young guns would be to remember that relationships make the world go ‘round. And one of the most important tenets of building relationships is showing up and always being an active ingredient. So many people do not address real hot buttons or treat commitments very casually. Being an engaged and efficient professional is a window into your character and demonstrates to people what you are all about and takes to a long way.

