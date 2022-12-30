‘Communications has a role to play in making society more equitable’
Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, who was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Sahani is a senior corporate communications and PR director with more than 12 years’ experience across various industries, including advertising, music, entertainment, travel and tourism, and manufacturing. Her core strengths lie in communications (internal/external), strategic content planning, media relations, event management, campaign planning, issues and crisis management and brand communications.
Prior to joining On Purpose, Sahani contributed to organisations namely The Social Street, Only Much Louder, El Sol Strategic Consultants Private Limited, Hardly Anonymous Communications, Avian Media, CMCG India Pvt Ltd, KV Tours & Travels and FCm Travel Solutions.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Ecstatic! It’s always good to receive acknowledgement for the efforts you put into something and a great recognition of what goes into creating work that is meaningful and truly impactful.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a young professional, I always wanted to do work that could influence social change and create impact. Today, I feel fortunate to be working with an organisation that strives to do exactly that. My long-time aspiration to pursue the social impact sector and leverage the skills that I’ve built over these years, led me to ON PURPOSE, a consultancy founded on the premise of using communications to drive social change in India. In the last one and a half years, I’ve had the privilege to lead purpose-driven work in the space of climate action, philanthropy, early childhood care, youth skilling, education, economic empowerment of women, senior care, and rural electrification for UN bodies, multilateral agencies, private sector players as well as NGOs. I believe communications has a role to play in making society more equitable and I’m looking forward to using my skills to do just that.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over the last 12 years of my career, the industry has evolved in many ways. Technology has been the game changer. The traditional PR channels have given way for a more multi-channel approach of consulting – be it social, digital, or influencer-led – allowing organisations greater avenues for visibility, brand building and engagement with its core audiences. Gone are the days when we would persuade the media for press release announcements and interviews. It is exciting to see how brands now create narratives through combinations of storytelling, data-backed insights, and consistent analyses of activities and campaigns. That’s not to say it hasn’t come with its fair share of challenges. As an industry, we still face issues of combating fake news, proving the value of PR in boardrooms, and also finding credible talent.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
PR has taught me a great lesson in agility. The role of a PR consultant is constantly evolving with changing client needs, audiences, media landscapes and technologies. Also, it’s more important than ever to understand what influences other functions such as marketing, technology, customer engagement, HR, and finance as well within our industry. So the ability to adapt swiftly and easily will be key, not just for individuals but also for organisations, to survive and thrive.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Public relations today offers a world of opportunities to young people pursuing a career in communications. The key is to find your niche. For me, for instance, it was social impact PR and doing purpose-driven work. Finding this niche may not come easy or early on in your career, but you need to have the patience, determination and courage to see it through. What may seem as a difficult and frustrating path, can also be one of the most rewarding. Don’t get swayed by money early on. Focus on growth and every chance you get to learn.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sangita Ghalay joins Vedanta Resources as Chief Communications Officer
Ghalay had a 10-year long stint with Honeywell India as Country Leader, PR and Media Relations
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 1:21 PM | 1 min read
Sangita Ghalay has joined Vedanta Resources Limited as Chief Communications Officer for the semi-conductor and display glass business.
Prior to this, she had a 10-year-long stint with Honeywell India as Country Leader, PR and Media Relations. She positioned and branded Honeywell as a global technology leader, a preferred software and technology partner.
Ghalay is a seasoned communications professional with over 20 years in strategic communications, public affairs, and CSR roles, covering external and internal communications, change and crises management, risk mitigation, and community and stakeholder engagement.
Throughout her career, Ghalay was associated with corporates namely Avantha Group, The Tobacco Institutes of India, Encyclopaedia Britannica India and Highlanders Communications.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘I would like to see a return to investment in training and skilling of talent’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Sunil Gautam, Founder & Partner, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, shares his thoughts about the year that was & PR practices he would like to see in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 11:09 AM | 3 min read
The year will soon draw to an end only to give way to a new dawn that will usher in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and reflect on what it is leaving us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Sunil Gautam, founder and partner, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, shares his thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The biggest milestone has been the complete recovery from the Covid-19 setback and a firm return to the high-growth path. As the Indian economy rebounds, so does the industry. Moreover, the PR industry has begun working even more closely with founders and CEOs, which marks a true recognition of its strategic value. The last significant change has been the rise in PR budgets across sectors and for truly integrated work. This has been possibly the most encouraging change in 2022.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
The strongest pattern is the incorporation of such new media platforms as podcasts and independent media as the drivers of PR campaigns. We are seeing greater interest in these opportunities and even investments in them by clients. We find there is great RoI in them. As for international best practices, I would like to see a return to investment in training and skilling of talent. The pandemic had put paid to that, but the transformed media, business and audience landscapes necessitate this investment.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology and co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
I think that the principles – correct messaging, understanding the audience, strategic approach, etc. – remain the same but how we apply them has and will continue to change. You are dealing with a changed audience and an altered media universe, so naturally how and who we talk to changes alongside. We will see an increasing infusion of technology in our work – from data analysis to programmatic outreach – but the basic need to engage and tell stories won’t change. However, our tools will.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
Investment in training, adopting technology with a vengeance and in-person events.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nominations open for the 13th edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm IPRCCA
Submissions of campaigns implemented between September 1, 2021 and November 31, 2022 will be considered
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 6:16 PM | 1 min read
The nominations for the 13th edition of e4m PR and Corp Comm’s India PR and Corporate Communication Conference (IPRCCC) and India PR and Corporate Communication Awards (IPRCCA) is open now.
One of the most respected awards in the PR and Communication industry, IPRCCA acknowledges and recognises the contribution, achievements and success of the industry. Since its inauguration in 2009, e4m’s IPRCC platform has felicitated and appreciated numerous leaders, communication heads, agencies, organisations, professionals, and thought leaders.
All the campaigns that the agencies will submit should be implemented for the period of September 1, 2021 till November 31, 2022.
The cost per entry submission is INR 11,000/- + GST. The early bird offer will be valid till January 10, 2023. The cost per entry during this offer is INR 9000/- per entry + GST.
For more information, please visit: https://e4mevents.com/iprcca-2022/
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Evolve or Perish: The new PR paradigm
Ashish Jalan, Director at Concept PR, writes on the evolution of public relations industry practices in 2022 for our new series 'Epilogue 2022'
By Ashish Jalan | Dec 26, 2022 11:12 AM | 4 min read
The forced lockdown during the pandemic has, arguably, been the single-largest driver of change across businesses. It was an epochal event that all of us across the globe witnessed. The pandemic evoked an entire gamut of emotions ranging from disbelief and despair to utter hopelessness. But, then, the human will to survive and natural resilience emerged triumphant.
During the entire period of this pandemic, industries and businesses saw disruption like never before. Many ebbed, some survived, a few changed and others grew. Even the media and communications industry was not spared, as disruption has no biases. But I prefer to call this entire change “evolution”.
The pace of digital transformation and the increased use of technology across sectors that the world witnessed over the past two decades can be compared to a snail’s pace when contrasted to the pace of change seen in the past two years. Now let me cite a few pillars of this evolution.
Digital Transformation
The importance or, rather, dependence, on digital communication for an effective PR strategy has become unparalleled. The digital medium includes news portals, websites of companies, influencers, and, most pertinently, social media platforms. The increased influence of social media is a change that the PR community will have to deal with constantly and this has vastly increased the number of contributory articles. Earlier the same was limited to the journalist fraternity but now, has extended to everyone present on social media – be it Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, to name just a few amongst the many platforms thriving today. Already Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, et al. are seen as publishing platforms and not just as a place to exchange viewpoints.
Holistic Communication
While I am talking about the importance of digital communication, I am not, for a moment, saying that traditional PR is dead. My entire emphasis is on holistic communication encompassing curated content, the right target audience and the best platform: be it print, electronic, or digital. Effective communication today also includes paid media, which includes influencer marketing, creative content and amplification of the content to garner maximum and targeted visibility. Gone are the days when creating a press release and then disseminating it to the relevant media would be the primary task of a PR agency. Ideation, effective implementation of ideas, designing the right content, strategy to maximise visibility, geo-targeting and demographic targeting of the audience, have to be optimised to become strategically relevant.
Use of Technology
Fixed working hours have given way to flexible timings. Managing one’s time is helping one become more effective. The use of technologies like video calls and WhatsApp groups, and software to disseminate a press release or send invites, to carry out research and analysis that measures the efficacy of the message, and to profile journalists are all fast becoming the norm.
Responsible Work Culture
The other change that I find relevant is the disruption of static work culture. The entire concept of work from home or even from work from anywhere, the restructuring of seating, or should I say “Hot Seating” in the office, the adoption of a hybrid work culture and the demise of weekends (which I am hopeful will not be for too long), among others, will be the way of life, going forward.
The unseen benefit is that people have become more responsible. The concept of flexible working hours and the freedom of working from home have made each one enjoy the satisfaction of being able to have a work-life balance. And in the same breath, we realise that this satisfaction and this freedom will last only if we are responsible for our work and for our clients.
We have reached the time wherein the stick is losing its sheen in the carrot and stick universe. Sounds like an evolve-or-perish kind of situation, but overall, exciting times for business and growth.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Modern PR is an amalgam of tech and human touchpoints: Abhilasha Padhy
Padhy, co-founder and joint managing director of 80 dB Communications, was honoured as the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022
By Shrabasti Mallik | Dec 23, 2022 1:18 PM | 5 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated female leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Abhilasha Padhy, co-founder and joint managing director of 80 dB Communications. She was honoured with the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Thank you for the award. I feel humbled and honoured by the recognition. My entrepreneurial journey is only half mine. I wouldn’t be the entrepreneur that I am today if it hadn’t been for my co-founder Kiran Ray Chaudhury with whom I began this journey. The award validates our work and motivates us to continue with our passion.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
What inspires me is the zeal to make a mark in the industry by doing high-quality and meaningful work. When we started 80 dB, Kiran and I wanted to build an institution that would be synonymous with excellence in all that we undertook. We wanted to create top-notch impact for both our clients as well as our team. We’ve had several hits and some misses, and our journey continues. We intend to stay true to our vision and that passion continually inspires us to grow.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
In the last 10 years, we’ve seen the PR industry evolve in ways that would have seemed unimaginable at one time. While every sector has seen huge transformational changes with the explosion of social media, in my view, the manner in which the PR industry has embraced and leveraged digital media to reshape itself and build brands is unparalleled.
PR is being reimagined from being just about media relations to a holistic discipline that encapsulates data analytics, digital marketing, content creation and advertising, all of which are interwoven to grow brand outreach across multiple media channels. With the adoption of leading-edge technologies to power data-driven decisions, PR is taking on many new roles that were previously not envisaged.
The change is owing, in no small part, to the proliferation of newer digital platforms. As audiences moved to these social media platforms, businesses realised they were missing out on key opportunities. PR firms were quick to respond to this shift and seized the opportunity to develop bespoke digital marketing services that supplemented traditional PR offerings.
Today, PR firms have ventured into diverse fields, including social marketing, digital marketing, audio, video and digital content creation, amongst other things. The transformation has afforded firms a great opportunity to engage and interact, penetrate new markets and forage into new revenue streams.
The contemporary PR industry is addressing not only the media influencers but also the general public. Tech-driven data mining, processing and analysis have, thus, become crucial must-haves for today’s PR professionals. It is important to use data in relevant and ethical ways to combat the onslaught of misinformation that plagues cyberspaces every day. PR today also needs to be creative and engaging to attract and retain consumers through their journey while ensuring the brand reputation is never compromised.
Modern PR is a complex amalgam of tech and human touchpoints all of which make it exciting and challenging at the same time. And the transformation of PR is far from complete. The industry continues to diversify and explore avenues as virtual and social norms evolve.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
The industry has been my teacher in more ways than can be counted. For me, PR has come to mean an entire ecosystem of values that not only guides business communication but also life in general. While I have gained invaluable lessons about business understanding, strategic reasoning and lateral thinking, I have also come to realise the significance of conscious learning from all experiences, having the courage to follow your instincts, never stop empathising and caring, and above all – staying authentic in order to deliver the best.
I believe PR and comms will continue to mature in the coming days, with increased emphasis on more humanised and authentic communication, in order to establish brand credibility and trust. We will also continue to see social media being increasingly important. However, this will need to be complemented with in-person events as people recover from lockdowns, fatigue and crave physical human company.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
The world is changing rapidly, and it’s important to remain agile and adaptable, but without losing sight of one’s principles and values. Budding professionals in the industry should strive consciously to be authentic to themselves and to their clients in all engagements and endeavours. Short-term success offers no guarantee of meeting long-term goals.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'There can never be a cookie-cutter approach to communications'
Prasidha Menon, Regional Communications Lead, India and SE Asia, Airbnb, was honoured with ‘Communicator of the year (Corp Comm professional)' award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 1:30 PM | 5 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Prasidha Menon, regional communications lead, India and Southeast Asia, Airbnb, who was honoured with ‘Communicator of the year (Corp Comm professional)' award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. A resilient brand, marketing, and communications professional with over 15 years of international work experience (across consumer and B2B businesses), Menon boasts a proven track record in scaling dynamic and hyper-growth businesses through creative storytelling, brand awareness campaigns, corporate reputation management, and advocacy work.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel fantastic. This is a huge honour and an absolute privilege. I am grateful to the jury for recognising my hard work over the years. I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with some of the best companies, teams and leaders, globally. I have learned so much from the wonderful people I have worked with and I can’t thank them enough for being a part of my journey.
This award comes as a reminder to continue to work hard, while thoroughly enjoying every moment of it.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
There is a famous quote, “Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life”. I have my own version, “Choose a job you love and you will always find a reason to do a good job at it”. And that’s what keeps me going.
I feel truly grateful for the opportunities that came my way, the growth and exposure I have experienced, and the people who’ve supported me during the journey, especially when I was dealing with some challenging situations. I wake up every morning and remind myself where it all began, what my success would mean to people who’ve stood by me and that’s my vitamin I (inspiration) for the day!
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The biggest change I have witnessed in the last couple of years is that PR and communications professionals today have a seat at the leadership table and the power to influence business decisions and deliver business results. Several factors have contributed to this change.
The power of social media has forced companies to keep a check on their moral responsibilities (beyond just legal responsibilities) leading to heightened focus on transparency through authentic communication with all stakeholders – customers, partners, investors and, more importantly, employees. Celebrity endorsements alone cannot help sell a product or service, the opinion of real users, expressed through social media platforms, have the ability to make or break a campaign, resulting in the need for communications professionals to step in as conscience keepers. Brands that are creative and innovative most definitely have a better audience recall but brands that are honest and communicate the hits and misses authentically, enjoy love and loyalty.
Communications professionals and PR agencies in India have been quick to adapt, and have been investing in specialised resources with a deeper understanding of business problems, communications channels and the pulse of the audience they are engaging with, which I believe will help them stay ahead of the curve. When it comes to changes, given the media universe in India and the popularity of social media platforms, it will be interesting to see more investments in measurement and analytics, and new technologies like AI that can potentially be a game changer.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
My biggest learning is that you must always be ready to learn and unlearn, and learn again. This industry is dynamic and there can never be a cookie cutter approach to communications. What works for a certain audience segment for a certain brand, might not work for another brand. So one must always be ready to start from scratch. For me, my guiding principles are simple – be authentic, be thoughtful and empathetic, be agile and, lastly, keep it simple and relevant.
I think the PR and communications industry is currently thriving. Today, every company needs to have a strong communications function and a leader who understands business dynamics. It is our time to rise and shine.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
In my opinion, this is a great time to be in this profession. The lines between marketing and communications don’t exist anymore. Today, the reputation of the company has a huge impact on business continuity and therefore, as a corporate communications professional, one has a seat on the leadership bench and the ability to drive business outcomes that is key to reputational goals. It is, therefore, important that all those looking at a career in PR and communications invest in understanding the business, the brand, the competitive universe, the regulatory landscape and more. Your knowledge and understanding of the business will truly help you leverage communications as a strong tool to deliver business outcomes and solve reputational issues in the most effective manner.
If I have to give advice or message, I would say, please always be open to challenges. They are usually followed by life-changing opportunities. Please learn to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. It is a powerful place to be in.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rasna forays into health & wellness sector with Rasna Healthy Day
The launch has been supported by digital campaigns featuring Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 12:42 PM | 1 min read
Rasna has announced its foray into the health and wellness products sector with sub-brand “Rasna Healthy Day” for all-seasons.
The entry, launched with digital campaigns with Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre, introduces four new products.
Commenting on the launch, Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said: “We have launched ‘Rasna Healthy Day’ to meet the growing demand for health products in India, with a superior, differentiated, and unique health proposition, that too at a very affordable price. Rasna believes in products that’re built for the masses with healthy and nutritious ingredients. We are answering our Hon. Prime Minister’s call in the year of the millet with the launch of the millet-based soup that contains no maida or preservatives. Additionally, the portfolio of products is complemented with a calcium fortified Choco Spread, 100% pure and natural honey and protein-based malt and chocolate protein drink, called Protein Vita.”
Heading the marketing team at Rasna, Arzeen Khambatta, Director of Rasna Pvt.Ltd. said, “Rasna is unleashing the power of well-known celebrities turned social media influencers such as Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre who carry a large following on their various social media platforms. Additionally, Rasna is looking at releasing various ads in both print and visual mediums coupled with new merchandising models both in GT & MT.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube