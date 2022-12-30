‘Communications has a role to play in making society more equitable’

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

Today, we feature Sneha Sahani, Senior Account Director, On Purpose, who was bestowed with ‘Emerging Leader in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.

Sahani is a senior corporate communications and PR director with more than 12 years’ experience across various industries, including advertising, music, entertainment, travel and tourism, and manufacturing. Her core strengths lie in communications (internal/external), strategic content planning, media relations, event management, campaign planning, issues and crisis management and brand communications.

Prior to joining On Purpose, Sahani contributed to organisations namely The Social Street, Only Much Louder, El Sol Strategic Consultants Private Limited, Hardly Anonymous Communications, Avian Media, CMCG India Pvt Ltd, KV Tours & Travels and FCm Travel Solutions.





Excerpts:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

Ecstatic! It’s always good to receive acknowledgement for the efforts you put into something and a great recognition of what goes into creating work that is meaningful and truly impactful.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

As a young professional, I always wanted to do work that could influence social change and create impact. Today, I feel fortunate to be working with an organisation that strives to do exactly that. My long-time aspiration to pursue the social impact sector and leverage the skills that I’ve built over these years, led me to ON PURPOSE, a consultancy founded on the premise of using communications to drive social change in India. In the last one and a half years, I’ve had the privilege to lead purpose-driven work in the space of climate action, philanthropy, early childhood care, youth skilling, education, economic empowerment of women, senior care, and rural electrification for UN bodies, multilateral agencies, private sector players as well as NGOs. I believe communications has a role to play in making society more equitable and I’m looking forward to using my skills to do just that.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

Over the last 12 years of my career, the industry has evolved in many ways. Technology has been the game changer. The traditional PR channels have given way for a more multi-channel approach of consulting – be it social, digital, or influencer-led – allowing organisations greater avenues for visibility, brand building and engagement with its core audiences. Gone are the days when we would persuade the media for press release announcements and interviews. It is exciting to see how brands now create narratives through combinations of storytelling, data-backed insights, and consistent analyses of activities and campaigns. That’s not to say it hasn’t come with its fair share of challenges. As an industry, we still face issues of combating fake news, proving the value of PR in boardrooms, and also finding credible talent.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

PR has taught me a great lesson in agility. The role of a PR consultant is constantly evolving with changing client needs, audiences, media landscapes and technologies. Also, it’s more important than ever to understand what influences other functions such as marketing, technology, customer engagement, HR, and finance as well within our industry. So the ability to adapt swiftly and easily will be key, not just for individuals but also for organisations, to survive and thrive.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

Public relations today offers a world of opportunities to young people pursuing a career in communications. The key is to find your niche. For me, for instance, it was social impact PR and doing purpose-driven work. Finding this niche may not come easy or early on in your career, but you need to have the patience, determination and courage to see it through. What may seem as a difficult and frustrating path, can also be one of the most rewarding. Don’t get swayed by money early on. Focus on growth and every chance you get to learn.

