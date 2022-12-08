‘Everything has a voice & as communication experts we need to help design the narrative’
Anuja Choudhary, Co-founder and Director, WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt. Ltd., was honoured with ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Anuja Choudhary, Co-founder and Director, WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt. Ltd., who was honoured with ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Choudhary has a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry. Her expertise lies in crisis management, integrated marketing, crisis communications, content strategy and social media.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Thank you so much. It feels amazing as it reinforces our belief in empowering each one of us. Congratulations to all the amazing talent we have in the industry, so proud to be a part of this ever-evolving industry.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Growth drives me. Being challenged is important. It helps deliver good work.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Spin Doctors, Publicists, PR officers are Integrated communication specialists / Strategic Brand experts today. PR professionals are brand custodians / advisors — we have to think ahead of the curve, always blazing the trail. Strategic thinking, creative and innovative ideas that communicates the brand messages across the target.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming years?
You are expected to be the strategic brand expert for your brand partner - understanding any industry, product, service or even a tiny element of design. Everything has a voice and as communication experts — we need to help design the narrative and build conversations and reputations. It is an ever-evolving task we got at hand and the industry has a huge potential to expand and grow. We need to keep learning, evolving and adapting to meet the needs and expectations.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
If we find purpose in what we do, our job is done. I heard it somewhere and I totally believe in this. Work hard every day, learn every day and hustle every day. Be fearless and take criticism positively, success will find its way.
'Digital disruption has changed the way we communicate with the audience’
Nimisha Limaye, founder and managing director, Pulse PR, was bestowed the ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Ruchika Jha | Dec 5, 2022 10:19 AM | 3 min read
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Nimisha Limaye, Founder and Managing Director, Pulse PR. She was bestowed with the “Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel extremely happy that I have won this award. It really motivates entrepreneurs like me to do good work and push ourselves. Awards are all about celebrating your work and performance. Words cannot do justice to what I’m feeling at the moment.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
I really love the work which I’m doing. This really inspires me to get up every day and work. I also see a lot of other female mentors, individuals who have carved out a niche in the industry and are working relentlessly. I know what my goal is and this really inspires me on my journey.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Gone are the days when PR experts mass disseminated emails to journos. Today the job of a PR company is not just press release disseminations.
Nowadays we do the research and design custom-made pitches as per the journalist, incorporate information to make the work of the journalist accessible and nurture mutually beneficial relationships.
In terms of global practices- Prominent scoring tools to measure coverage
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
PR is all about relationship building. Be it with the media or your client. I have learnt that no 2 days are alike in the communication industry. There are days when your client can be featured on page 1 and there are days when you have to manage a crisis just because your client made some statement during an interview/ press conference. Every day is a learning and you evolve.
I feel in the last few years PR as a profession and industry has seen immense growth. People have understood the importance of PR and communications and is an extension of every core function of their client's business. Digital disruption has definitely changed the way we communicate with the audience and will continue to be there.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Don’t dream about success, work hard towards it. Be organised, though it seems like a task but making a to-do list, and planning your day the night prior really makes your life simpler and you can achieve quite a lot of tasks if you plan in advance. Stay active on social media. Follow relevant influencers. Read. A lot of people nowadays have stopped reading newspapers. Please read as much as possible.
Would like to see more Indian PRs in Global PR forum: Farzana Baduel
Baduel, CEO of London-based Curzon PR, was honoured as 'Global PR Leader of the Year' at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Shrabasti Mallik | Dec 2, 2022 4:00 PM | 5 min read
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Farzana Baduel, CEO of London-based Curzon PR, who was bestowed with the “Global PR Leader of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Baduel is a passionate advocate of strategic communications, in particular its role in promoting international trade, cross-border investment and cultural diplomacy across the developed and developing world. A regular media commentator on PR and business issues, her views sought by leading broadcasters, newspapers and industry publications. Baduel’s experience and expertise have seen her appointed Resident Public Relations expert and Ambassador for the Oxford Foundry, the University of Oxford’s entrepreneurship centre, and formerly as Vice-Chair of Business Relations for the UK Conservative Party.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I am thrilled at the award win and feel incredibly honoured to achieve the award, especially from my peers in the PR industry. I also am incredibly grateful for my team, both past and present, who have helped me in the journey to achieving the award. Without their hard work and talent, I would not be able to have the opportunity to learn from my colleagues; and I value their support.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Pursuing knowledge and honing my skills inspire me as I aspire to be the best PR that I can be. I am constantly looking for ways to improve and PR is a dynamic industry that continues to evolve and bring new learning opportunities.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over a decade ago, media relations was a core service within PR firms and now, demand for this traditional PR service has dramatically dwindled as content has grown into a dominant demand from clients. I have also witnessed the rise of our industry PR, which was previously seen as lower down the pecking order from brand and marketing. However, due to the rise of stakeholder capitalism, we are increasingly enjoying an elevation to the CEO's agenda, as the new way of doing business means looking after all stakeholders and not just customers.
Data has revolutionised our approach to measurement and evaluation alongside digital channels, allowing PRs to demonstrate value more than ever. India is set to overtake China next year in terms of population. And as its growth trajectory increases with its political and economic power, I would like to see India-based PRs more visible in the 'Global PR' forums as they represent a significant part of the world population. Moreover, Global PR summits and reports cannot be seen credibly as global if they do not include the Indian perspective.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and communications industry in the coming days?
The most valuable learning from the industry has been to be aware of the mental health impact of working in the industry. Short timelines and managing multiple variables, some of which are beyond our control, can lead to stress. Recent surveys have spotlighted the PR industry as one of the most stressful industries to work in. Therefore, raising awareness of this vulnerability is key. Creating an environment that is conducive to building resilience is important, whether it is by building trust in teams or embedding well-being measures in your daily schedule.
AI is increasingly disrupting our industry as we already have tools like Grammarly, which has evolved from basic spelling and grammar checks to sentiment analysis and tone detection. Some articles and blogs are already written by AI and their sophistication is growing. Nascent deep-tech solutions are making inroads into our industry, where some tasks will be increasingly automated and, as practitioners, we will have to accept that change is the norm. Image generation powered by AI is becoming ubiquitous and its application can be extended to other formats. Crisis communications will continue to grow due to the acceleration of technology coupled with multi-power bases growing on the geopolitical landscape. Internal communications will also rise in importance as organisations grapple with hybrid and remote teams and use internal communications as a culture-building tool.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Build your resilience and accept change as a constant. Follow your curiosity.
Sumeet Chatterjee joins Larsen & Toubro as Chief Communications Officer
His previous stint was with RPG Enterprises
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 12:35 PM | 2 min read
Sumeet Chatterjee has joined Larsen & Toubro as Chief Communications Officer.
His previous stint was with RPG Enterprises as Senior Vice President and Group Head – Corporate Communication.
He announced his move on LinkedIn where he said, “Today I joined L&T after spending a decade with RPG Group. It will be my privilege to partner some of the finest minds in the industry in telling the L&T story that is built on the foundation of integrity, smart manufacturing & engineering prowess, stellar corporate governance, sustainability, social responsibility and people-centric culture. I want to thank my friends in media who have supported me whenever I reached out to them, my stellar team in RPG, agency partners, my colleagues who were very generous with their words of praise during my farewell and last but not the least Mr. Harsh Goenka for his patience, mentoring and encouraging me to push the boundaries. Looking forward to new beginnings, new challenges, new relationships and many new goals at L&T.”
Chatterjee is a corporate communication specialist with sharp understanding of the building blocks of communication - media relations, crisis management, internal communication and digital marketing. He has been in the industry for over 25 years.
Throughout his career, Chatterjee has worked with organisations namely SE TransStadia Limited, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, Radio Mirchi (Entertainment Network India Limited), Ogilvy & Mather, Lintas, Enterprise Nexus Advertising (WPP company), JWT and Eastman Kodak.
Avian WE Group CEO Nitin Mantri inducted into ICCO Hall of Fame 2022
Mantri was the first ICCO President from Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 9:55 AM | 2 min read
Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE, has been inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame for his extensive PR insights, accomplishments, contributions to the advancement of PR, and consistent leadership.
He was given the honour along with international communications expert, civic activist, and co-founder of the Ukraine Crisis Media Center, Nataliya Popovych, at the ICCO Global Awards in London.
The ICCO Hall of Fame was established in 2003 to recognise people who have made exceptional progress in the internationalisation of the public relations industry, and who have combined cultural sensitivity with commercial acumen to create agencies that share global reach with local relevance.
Nitin Mantri, who was also the first ICCO President from Asia, said: “I am deeply humbled and honoured to have joined this venerable group of achievers. I would like to thank ICCO for their support and generosity from the very beginning. This recognition gives me new impetus to promote purposeful, ethical, and inclusive communications around the world and foster hope, compassion and understanding in an increasingly polarised and complex world.”
Grzegorz Szczepański, ICCO President and CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Poland, said: “The ICCO Hall of Fame is reserved for the most outstanding ambassadors of our profession, those who lead, who inspire and who make an impact. Our two new inductees for 2022 do all of those things and more. I thank Nitin Mantri for his tenure as ICCO President, his work on countless new projects and initiatives drives our organisation and industry forward. And I thank Nataliya for her unbelievable work bringing communicators together in the efforts to save lives in the war in Ukraine. Both of these professionals deserve to be recognised alongside the best of our industry.”
Melissa Waggener Zorkin, Global CEO and Founder, WE Communications, said: “Avian WE and Chase India are an integral part of WE Communications and Nitin, as their leader, has always believed in the power of communications to bring about positive community impact, equity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability. We are incredibly proud of his achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”
He is currently a member of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA)’s Global Advisory Board and Co-Chair of PRCA Asia Pacific and PRCA Ethics Council.
e4m's flagship PR community magazine PRCommune to launch Hall of Fame
This novel annual event will induct outstanding communications professionals who have displayed exceptional mettle in their line of work into the prestigious club
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 9:52 AM | 2 min read
To be launched in 2023, this honour will induct remarkable professionals into the prestigious club. This novel initiative will honour and felicitate, annually, stalwarts and pioneers who have demonstrated exceptional skill in their line of work.
‘One of the most effective ways of communication is the method of digital storytelling’
Dr Ashima Singh, Assistant Professor, Amity School of Communication, was awarded the ‘Educator of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Ruchika Jha | Nov 30, 2022 12:24 PM | 4 min read
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Dr Ashima Singh, Assistant Professor, Amity School of Communication. She was bestowed with the “Educator of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I would firstly like to thank the e4m team for conferring upon the award. It has been a long journey in this field of learning and teaching and every moment of that has been inspiring and exciting. This award has come as an inspiration to me as it reminds me to work with more commitment and dedication in the coming years.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
My biggest source of inspiration is my students. Over the course of my professional career in academia, I have met several people who have become my mentors and they have always challenged me to push myself harder. As a teacher, my students have always been there for me and I have also learnt a lot from them. Apart from this, my passion for learning has kept me driven.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The PR industry has now become largely digitised. Tools of the digital media play a major role in disseminating information and fostering relationships. The new age is all about creating interactive content in order to engage people. One of the most effective ways of communication that we are witnessing right now is the method of digital storytelling.
Platforms like Substack have gained popularity at a global level in the world of communications. However, I feel that the Indian industry has not been able to make utilisation of such platforms yet. I would like to see the upcoming team of professionals make proper use of all these tools in an effective manner.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
One thing that I have learnt from the industry is that one should never stop asking questions. The communications industry is an evolving one, you will spot changes every now and then, so one must ensure that they keep enquiring about and learning whatever’s new on the plate. Another thing that is key to success in the industry is the aspect of networking. Your antenna should always be active as the more contacts you make the better you get at work.
In the coming days of strong digital storytelling, PR professionals will have to up their game in regard to making use of social media. Everyone is there right now, from journalists to businesses, mastering the social media game can prove to be very helpful for PR professionals to reach their target audience. They should also keep in mind the growing strictness regarding the ethical margins in the corporate communications and PR industry.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
I would keep saying that going digital is the key to keep oneself at par with the ongoing work culture. Learning the latest technology and digital skills and the art of digital storytelling will be my message to the future professionals of the communications industry.
PR professionals are now becoming strategic advisors for organisations: Tatevik Simonyan
Simonyan, co-founder and director of communications and international relations, SPRING PR, was honoured as 'Global PR Leader of the Year' at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Shrabasti Mallik | Nov 29, 2022 8:58 AM | 4 min read
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature co-founder and director – communications and international relations, SPRING PR, Tatevik Simonyan was bestowed with the “Global PR Leader of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It is a great honour for me to receive this high-level recognition and to be included in this list of 'e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Award' with so many strong female leaders in the PR and communications field worldwide. Women Achievers Award belongs not only to me but to our entire team. At SPRING PR Company, we give self-realisation opportunities for everyone with bright ideas, collaborative spirit and devotion to the shared mission.
Apart from being a business, we also represent a team of like-minded people contributing to their country's development. And we are proud that thanks to our efforts, Armenia has taken its role and proper place in the international PR community as a player with competitive and creative campaigns and its influence in global communications.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
The feeling of creating common good, which is applicable to the whole industry. It is really inspiring when you produce value in your country and it has a chance to become mankind’s property and be appreciated by the professionals who are authorities for you and for the PR community. And what I value the most is the international network of PR professionals who are supportive and collaborative, which is the key to success. PR is my passion, inspiration, source of energy and endless love.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?
As I mentioned in my keynote address at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Summit, the PR and communication industry is facing drastic changes in Armenia and the world. We, as PR practitioners, are at the boundaries of a “turning point” for the profession. The perception of our role is hugely changed - we are no more a “service provider” or a consultant but a “decision maker” and a core, equal partner for the client.
Public relations are no longer entirely about communications but reputation building. PR professionals are becoming strategic advisors for partner organisations to achieve their missions. And in my way of thinking, it is a positive transformation of the perception of our profession. Most global entities give high importance to applying the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals as a core approach for socially-responsible businesses as the world faces multicrises in the form of a global outbreak, wars in different countries, global warming, etc.
And one thing that I would like to emphasise is that even though traditional media continues to play a vital role in the dissemination of information, it is increasingly being influenced by online content and interactions. Social media platforms took the lion's share of reaching the audience and in the era of rising fake news, PR professionals have a responsibility to help their audiences to figure out what is fake news and what is reliable information.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
Technological advancements penetrate various spheres of human activity so, PR is no exception. PR professionals need to be flexible and adapt to new requirements and learn new skills regarding digital and online tools. Over the next years, we should be more customer-focused with more multi-channels and media relations. Trust should improve through the simple process of storytelling as a way of reaching our audience.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Professionals who don't adapt to new circumstances will be left behind. So, I think we need constantly follow global trends, be aware of the successes of our foreign partners, be ready for experience exchange, and adopt a practice of partnership and mutual support. It will help our global community to pave a path for the further advancement of the industry.
