Digital leaders at Doing Digital Forum Yerevan

A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.

Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.

In this edition, Diksha Rathour, co-founder and head of PR at Cha-Chi, talks about her views on women leading PR, her personal heroes and her message for future leaders.

Excerpts from the interview:

Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.

Promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls through education, innovation and technology is essential for achieving sustainable development goals and creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

Education not only increases their employability but also helps them to become more self-sufficient, confident and independent. Educated women and girls are more likely to make informed decisions about their health, economic opportunities and political participation, leading to improved outcomes for themselves, their families and their communities. The digital age has created new opportunities for women and girls to learn, connect, and access information and resources. Digital platforms can help women entrepreneurs to reach new markets and access finance, while online learning and mentoring programs can provide women and girls with new opportunities to learn and develop new skills.

However, to ensure that women and girls benefit from the digital revolution, it is essential to address the gender divide, which remains a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in the digital age. A recent report by ‘The Commission on the Status of Women’ found that women and girls, regardless of their age or identity, from every part of the world, emphasised the significance of inclusion, gender-fair assistive technology, and gender-transformative measures in attaining gender parity in the digital realm. I strongly believe that we must tackle these challenges and take necessary steps to ensure that women and girls are not left behind in the digital era.

A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?

The field of public relations has evolved significantly over the last few decades, with women's leadership and influence playing a critical role in this transformation. As women continue to break down barriers and assume more prominent positions in PR, we are witnessing new and exciting perspectives and approaches being brought to the table.

The rise of social media and digital communications has provided new opportunities for women to make their mark in PR. Women are playing a critical role in driving the growth of digital PR and social media, leveraging their skills in communication, creativity and relationship-building to build successful online campaigns.

While there is still work to be done, the progress made so far is a testament to the impact of women's leadership and influence in the field and the unique skills and strengths they bring to the industry.

Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?

The lack of gender diversity in boardrooms is a persistent issue across many industries, including public relations. The fact that only 20 per cent of women sit on boards globally is concerning, as it suggests that women are not being considered for more opportunities to lead and influence decision-making processes.

Women leaders in PR bring a fresh perspective to the boardroom, challenge traditional ways of thinking and offer innovative solutions to complex problems. Women leaders may have different life experiences and backgrounds than their male counterparts, which can help bring new ideas and approaches to the table.

Companies with more diverse boards tend to perform better financially, according to a study performed by McKinsey & Company in 2018 and this is because the diversity of thought leads to better decision-making, and a wider range of perspectives can help companies identify and capitalise on new opportunities.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?

Born and raised in the small city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, I come from a middle-class joint family and have always been encouraged to work hard. Desiring to become an independent woman, I conducted extensive research and eventually convinced my parents to allow me to pursue a postgraduate degree in mass communication in Delhi. Moving to a new city was challenging, but I quickly adapted and settled in. The experience broadened my vision of the world around me whilst offering me an opportunity to learn and understand myself.

In 2015, I was offered an internship at one of the world's leading companies in advertising and PR. Over eight months of training, I learned about teamwork, time management and the importance of networking. My hard work paid off when my internship converted to a full-time job as an associate in 2016.

I had my first professional Eureka moment in 2018 when we started Cha-Chi, a leading reputation management and growth consultancy. In my role as a leader, I have successfully served over 200 clients, both Indian and global. I have been instrumental in the planning and execution of communication strategies for over 100 clients.

My grandfather is my inspiration and my forever hero. At a very early age, he left his native land to give his children a bright future. Unlike many from his generation, he was a modern man rooted in culture but accepting of the required changes of the times. I have always been inspired by his discipline, compassion, kindness, gratitude, perseverance, hard work and loving, caring nature. I’m glad to have adopted his morals and values to guide me through life.

Your message to future leaders?

My message to future leaders is to always lead with integrity, empathy and a commitment to serving others. Remember that leadership is not about power or control but inspiring and empowering others to reach their full potential.

Be open-minded, curious and willing to learn from different perspectives and experiences. Embrace diversity and inclusivity, recognising that everyone has something valuable to offer, regardless of their background, gender or ethnicity.

Use your platform to create positive change in the world. Identify the issues that matter most to you and work tirelessly to address them. Be bold and unafraid to take risks, but also be humble and willing to admit when you are wrong.