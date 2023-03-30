Digital leaders at Doing Digital Forum Yerevan

An inaugural event of Armenian SPRING PR, co-organized by Ameriabank, The Doing Digital Forum (DDF), is set to unite industry leaders to explore the latest trends and best experiences in digital transformation. Forum features Chris Skinner, a renowned global expert in fintech and digital transformation, as a keynote speaker. The event attracts senior executives and decision makers from government, finance and technology ecosystem, other enterprises, and the press. DDF takes place April 5, 2023, in Yerevan, Armenia. For details www.doingdigital.am
DDF Founder, SPRING PR Co-Founder Tatevik Simonyan emphasized the need for constant communication between all players of digital ecosystem to ensure a smooth and seamless transformation process. “We are following the global trends and creating the Doing Digital platform to facilitate discussions about the trends, business dynamics, challenges and opportunities that all actors involved in digitalization process face today.”
“As a pioneer in digital transformation in the Armenian finance sector, we have started an exciting journey of re-inventing ourselves creating trusted financial and technological space by improving the quality of life. Namely, standing in the roots of this event and jointly inviting Chris to Armenia is yet another testament of Ameria’s commitment to catalyze the mindset shift and empower digital transformation in Armenia”, Armine Ghazaryan, Chief People and Services Officer, Ameriabank.
Twenty top industry leaders from Singapore University of Social Sciences, McKinsey, Forbes, Visa, Hexens, FAST Foundation, Revytech, Fastex, ICDT Global, Apricot Capital, Beta FT, as well as Armenian Government and Central Bank, SPRING PR, Ameriabank, will share their insights on digital business and technology through keynote and visionary speeches and panel discussions.
“We are proud to become an innovation partner of the DDF in Armenia. As Visa continues supporting the development of digital transformation in the country, we are delighted to share our international expertise with a broader audience. We would like to thank the organizers for creating a discussion platform and wish a successful session to all participants”, Diana Kiguradze, Visa Regional Manager for the Caucasus region said.
DDF is the best way of networking, allowing participants to engage with each other and explore new ideas and technologies.
“Digital tech is transforming investments and creating new opportunities for investing in innovative ideas. The Doing Digital Forum is expected to provide a platform for local and foreign specialists to exchange ideas and foster an investment culture”, mentioned Vardan Amaryan, the co-founder of Apricot Capital.
Kotak Mahindra Bank names Shruti Singh as AVP – Corp Comm
Her previous stint was with National Payments Corporation of India as External Communications Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 1:14 PM | 1 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank has named Shruti Singh as its Assistant Vice President – Corporate Communications.
Her previous stint was with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as External Communications Lead.
Singh is a PR and communications professional with over 12 years of experience in the industry. She has also worked with renowned agencies and media houses like Genesis BCW, Value 360, V Spark Business Solutions and p7 News.
Leadership is not about power, but about empowerment: Diksha Rathour
Rathour, co-founder and head of PR at Cha-Chi, talks about her views on women leading PR, her personal heroes and her message for future leaders
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 27, 2023 1:59 PM | 6 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
In this edition, Diksha Rathour, co-founder and head of PR at Cha-Chi, talks about her views on women leading PR, her personal heroes and her message for future leaders.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
Promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls through education, innovation and technology is essential for achieving sustainable development goals and creating a more inclusive and equitable society.
Education not only increases their employability but also helps them to become more self-sufficient, confident and independent. Educated women and girls are more likely to make informed decisions about their health, economic opportunities and political participation, leading to improved outcomes for themselves, their families and their communities. The digital age has created new opportunities for women and girls to learn, connect, and access information and resources. Digital platforms can help women entrepreneurs to reach new markets and access finance, while online learning and mentoring programs can provide women and girls with new opportunities to learn and develop new skills.
However, to ensure that women and girls benefit from the digital revolution, it is essential to address the gender divide, which remains a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in the digital age. A recent report by ‘The Commission on the Status of Women’ found that women and girls, regardless of their age or identity, from every part of the world, emphasised the significance of inclusion, gender-fair assistive technology, and gender-transformative measures in attaining gender parity in the digital realm. I strongly believe that we must tackle these challenges and take necessary steps to ensure that women and girls are not left behind in the digital era.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The field of public relations has evolved significantly over the last few decades, with women's leadership and influence playing a critical role in this transformation. As women continue to break down barriers and assume more prominent positions in PR, we are witnessing new and exciting perspectives and approaches being brought to the table.
The rise of social media and digital communications has provided new opportunities for women to make their mark in PR. Women are playing a critical role in driving the growth of digital PR and social media, leveraging their skills in communication, creativity and relationship-building to build successful online campaigns.
While there is still work to be done, the progress made so far is a testament to the impact of women's leadership and influence in the field and the unique skills and strengths they bring to the industry.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
The lack of gender diversity in boardrooms is a persistent issue across many industries, including public relations. The fact that only 20 per cent of women sit on boards globally is concerning, as it suggests that women are not being considered for more opportunities to lead and influence decision-making processes.
Women leaders in PR bring a fresh perspective to the boardroom, challenge traditional ways of thinking and offer innovative solutions to complex problems. Women leaders may have different life experiences and backgrounds than their male counterparts, which can help bring new ideas and approaches to the table.
Companies with more diverse boards tend to perform better financially, according to a study performed by McKinsey & Company in 2018 and this is because the diversity of thought leads to better decision-making, and a wider range of perspectives can help companies identify and capitalise on new opportunities.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
Born and raised in the small city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, I come from a middle-class joint family and have always been encouraged to work hard. Desiring to become an independent woman, I conducted extensive research and eventually convinced my parents to allow me to pursue a postgraduate degree in mass communication in Delhi. Moving to a new city was challenging, but I quickly adapted and settled in. The experience broadened my vision of the world around me whilst offering me an opportunity to learn and understand myself.
In 2015, I was offered an internship at one of the world's leading companies in advertising and PR. Over eight months of training, I learned about teamwork, time management and the importance of networking. My hard work paid off when my internship converted to a full-time job as an associate in 2016.
I had my first professional Eureka moment in 2018 when we started Cha-Chi, a leading reputation management and growth consultancy. In my role as a leader, I have successfully served over 200 clients, both Indian and global. I have been instrumental in the planning and execution of communication strategies for over 100 clients.
My grandfather is my inspiration and my forever hero. At a very early age, he left his native land to give his children a bright future. Unlike many from his generation, he was a modern man rooted in culture but accepting of the required changes of the times. I have always been inspired by his discipline, compassion, kindness, gratitude, perseverance, hard work and loving, caring nature. I’m glad to have adopted his morals and values to guide me through life.
Your message to future leaders?
My message to future leaders is to always lead with integrity, empathy and a commitment to serving others. Remember that leadership is not about power or control but inspiring and empowering others to reach their full potential.
Be open-minded, curious and willing to learn from different perspectives and experiences. Embrace diversity and inclusivity, recognising that everyone has something valuable to offer, regardless of their background, gender or ethnicity.
Use your platform to create positive change in the world. Identify the issues that matter most to you and work tirelessly to address them. Be bold and unafraid to take risks, but also be humble and willing to admit when you are wrong.
‘Women leaders in PR can add value to company’s boards by bringing diverse perspectives’
Bhavya Sharma, Director - communications and ESG, Urban Company, talks about how the PR and communications industry has changed extensively with more women joining workforce
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 12:00 PM | 3 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Bhavya Sharma, director – communications and ESG, Urban Company.
Excerpts:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
With increasing dependency on technology and rapid developments in the future of work, bringing everyone under the digital umbrella is the need of the hour. According to the UN Women’s Gender Snapshot 2022 report, women’s lack of access to the digital world has negatively impacted the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries by almost $1 trillion. I am glad that IWD is using the day as an opportunity to not only celebrate the progress made towards gender equality but also to highlight the gap between access to technology among men and women.
Overall, the theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology are a crucial step towards promoting gender equality in the digital world and ensuring that women and girls can fully participate and benefit from technological advancements.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The PR and communications industry, overall, has changed extensively with more and more women joining the workforce. Some of the critical changes that women have brought in the industry are advocacy for diversity and inclusion, and humanising the brands by highlighting people’s stories and making the messaging more authentic and relatable. Overall, they have helped cultivate a more empathetic and inclusive space that encourages openness and relationship building.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
For PR practitioners, reputation building and crisis management are key areas of focus. These are also areas where new-age companies have limited knowledge or experience. I believe companies and early-stage startups can greatly benefit from these real-world insights. Apart from this, I believe women leaders in PR can add value to company’s boards by bringing in a diverse perspective.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I am a Communications Strategist with close to 15 years of experience, spread across B2B and B2C. I started my career in 2008 as a research analyst but changed gears after about 2 years as I felt my true calling was in communications and branding. I joined Urban Company in 2017 where I got the chance to fully explore all dimensions of branding and communications and become a well-rounded communications professional.
I rely more on books (fiction and non-fiction) to find inspiration and therefore, it’s difficult for me to name just one hero or role model. However, I find Indra Nooyi and Sheryl Sandberg particularly inspiring.
Your message to future leaders.
Develop an inclusive world view, understand the challenges faced by different communities and leverage technology to enable empowerment as well as economic opportunities.
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi wins LMA outstanding achiever award 2023 for corporate excellence
The honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs and communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 12:01 PM | 3 min read
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer, InMobi Group, was awarded the LMA Outstanding Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023. The award was conferred by Sri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in recognition of Dr. Chaturvedi's exceptional contributions to the field of public policy, corporate affairs and her unwavering commitment to promoting responsible innovation, inclusive growth, and bridging the digital divide.
The Lucknow Management Association (LMA) hosted the event on March 21, 2023, where the best and brightest from the fields of business, public service, and entrepreneurship came together to celebrate excellence.
This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications, where she has made a significant impact over the past two decades.
As a global leader, Dr. Chaturvedi has worked with governments, international organisations, and multilateral institutions in leadership roles, serving as a Member of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (MAG), Global Co-Chair of the Netmundial Initiative, and on the Boards of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and IGFSA.
Dr. Chaturvedi has also played a pivotal role in championing issues such as responsible innovation, inclusive growth, bridging the digital divide, and improving access for the less privileged. She has helped two sovereign countries negotiate in areas like ICT, IT, and electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, financial, digital, and health services.
Dr. Chaturvedi's impact on the industry is far-reaching and her achievements are numerous. She led the industry advocacy for central regulatory oversight for the gaming industry in India, which was formerly deemed impossible due to state-owned legislation. She successfully led and contributed to negotiations resulting in six MOUs worth over 100 million USD, creating a pipeline across manufacturing, ICT, financial, and health services between the governments of India and Saudi Arabia, ahead of HM Prince Salman’s 2019 visit to India.
With her efforts, UP has become a hub of innovation and talent, contributing to the recently concluded Global Investor Summit and G20 meetings at Lucknow. Dr. Chaturvedi has held leadership positions in the country’s leading banks, MNCs, PSUs, media and strategy companies, industry bodies, chambers, advocacy firms, and think tanks.
Dr. Chaturvedi is a leading voice for developing countries and emerging economies on a wide range of topics, such as the digital economy, global markets, deepening democracy, and disruptive technology. She is a widely published author and has been instrumental in shaping national discourse on policy interventions for unlocking the full potential of the digital economy, transforming the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) into a credible platform for government-industry dialogue.
The LMA Outstanding Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023 is a fitting tribute to Dr. Subi Chaturvedi's outstanding contributions to the industry and is a testament to her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to promoting innovation and progress in the field of corporate affairs. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to future generations of professionals and leaders as they strive to make their mark in their respective fields.
‘Women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences & perspectives to the boardroom’
Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, talks about women in management positions in PR and how her father encouraged her to explore her life
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 3:56 PM | 7 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day. Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I must congratulate everyone on International Women’s Day. On the personal front, I believe that every day is women’s day, but yes, it makes sense to consciously recall and reaffirm our strengths. DigitALL is indeed a pertinent theme that resonates fully with today’s highly connected and ever-expanding digital world. In my opinion, innovation and technology are playing a crucial role in promoting gender equality and empowering women in various ways. From facilitating access to education and healthcare to creating new economic opportunities, technology has the potential to bridge gender gaps and advance women's rights.
One of the most significant contributions of technology to gender equality is the increased access to education and information. Online learning platforms, virtual mentorship programs and digital resources have made it easier for women to acquire new skills and knowledge, regardless of their location or socio-economic status. This has led to more women entering traditionally male-dominated fields, such as STEM, and pursuing careers that were previously out of reach.
Moreover, technology is creating new economic opportunities for women. The rise of e-commerce platforms, digital marketplaces and remote work has made it possible for women to start their own businesses, work from home and participate in the global economy on their terms. This is especially important in developing countries, where women's economic empowerment is crucial for poverty reduction and sustainable development. By increasing access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities, technology has the potential to transform the lives of women and girls, and help build a more equitable and inclusive society.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
Over the past few decades, there has been a significant shift in the representation of women in leadership roles in the PR industry. Historically, the industry has been male-dominated, with women being relegated to more supportive roles. However, the efforts of women in the industry and their allies have resulted in a gradual transformation of the field, paving the way for women to take on leadership positions and make their voices heard.
One of the key changes in recent decades has been the increased representation of women in top leadership positions in PR agencies and departments. More women are being appointed to CEO, COO and other executive positions than ever before. Moreover, women are now able to build their own businesses in the industry and have become successful entrepreneurs.
The industry has also become more welcoming and inclusive, with increased efforts to recognise and address gender disparities. Women are now provided with more opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge, with the implementation of mentoring programems and leadership training.
Overall, the past few decades have seen significant progress in terms of gender equality and the representation of women in leadership positions in the PR industry. However, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all women have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive in the field.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
Women leaders in PR bring a unique perspective and set of values to the boardroom that can enhance decision-making and drive business success.
Given my experience and understanding of the industry, in my opinion, women leaders in PR tend to bring a collaborative and inclusive approach to the boardroom. This is because women are often more likely to value teamwork and consensus-building, which can help to create a more supportive and inclusive culture within the boardroom. Such an approach can lead to more effective decision-making and improved business outcomes.
Additionally, women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences and perspectives to the boardroom. As women have traditionally been underrepresented in leadership positions, they often bring a fresh and unique perspective to the table. This can result in new ideas and innovative approaches being brought forward, which can lead to a competitive advantage for the organisation.
Women have been known to possess strong emotional intelligence and are skilled in building relationships. This trait has been found valuable in the boardroom, where the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders is critical to business success.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I hail from the beautiful city of Kolkata, known as the City of Joy, and have over 30 years of experience in the corporate communications domain. Throughout my career, I have always been an explorer, relishing the opportunity to network and connect with new people. Growing up, my dad was my ultimate inspiration, and his influence gave me the freedom to explore my life and learn through my journey.
My creative side led me to learn dancing, which taught me the importance of balancing mind, body and spirit. I also had the privilege of working as a news presenter for visual and audio mediums like Doordarshan and All India Radio, which helped me understand the power of voice and utilise this skill in my journey in the communications domain.
Over the last three decades, I have worked for both public and private sector companies, including PSUs like Airports Authority of India and renowned corporations like GVK, GMR Group and L&T. As a company spokesperson, I have handled numerous crisis scenarios and worked diligently to safeguard the brand and reputation of my organisation. I have also been a speaker at hundreds of forums, spanning various industries and educational platforms, and have mentored students and young professionals. I'm proud to have received 14 leadership awards, and my name was featured in Forbes India's 2021 New Year Special.
As a team player and leader, I believe in the all-round development of my team to create SMART+ professionals. To me, empowerment means recognising the power within oneself, which often remains untapped. Education, awareness of one's rights, safety, financial security, inclusiveness, introspection, and virtuousness can all significantly instil empowerment in individuals.
Apart from my professional life, I'm a movie buff and wanderlust at heart. I find ultimate peace, happiness and leisure in spending time with my family, cooking, dancing, reading and contributing towards animal rescue and care, as well as other social causes.
Your message to future leaders
To future leaders in PR, I would like to say that success in this field is not just about achieving business objectives but also about building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders. Therefore, it's important to focus on developing strong communication skills, emotional intelligence, empathy and a collaborative approach to work. In addition, be open to new ideas, embrace diversity, and foster a culture of inclusion. Keep learning, stay curious, and never stop striving to improve yourself and your organization. Remember, your success is not just about what you achieve but also about how you achieve it.
Concept PR wins communications mandate for Magniflex India
As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Concept Public Relations India Limited (Concept PR) has won the communications mandate of Magniflex India.
Commenting on the development, Anand Nichani, MD, Magniflex India, said, “We are very happy to appoint Concept PR as our communication partners. During the pitch process, we were delighted that their strategy and communications approach matched our vision, perfectly. Coupled with Concept PR’s deep domain knowledge gives us the confidence that together we will be able to make a mark in this sector. We look forward to a long and fruitful alliance.”
The mandate covers the entire gamut of strategic counselling, planning & programming, preparation of communication documents, maintenance & management of media relations and implementation.
“We are delighted to partner with Magniflex as their PR consultants. As Europe’s leading luxury mattress brand, Magniflex will allow Indian buyers to have one of the best comfort experiences. We look forward to partnering Magniflex in their brand building effort as they look to grow in the India market,” said Ms. Archana Jain, SVP and Branch Head - Bengaluru, Concept Public Relations India Limited.
As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services through Concept BIU, the media monitoring arm of Concept PR.
We have to play an important role in pushing narratives that matter: Nandini Chatterjee
Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India, talks about the company's focus on Women in Tech
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 21, 2023 3:25 PM | 5 min read
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India.
Excerpts from the interview:
What are your thoughts about the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality? This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I have always believed in the African proverb which says, if you educate a girl, you educate a nation. While there is a lot more to be done in terms of access to tech for women and its role in bridging inequalities, I would like to focus on what we are doing at PwC - focusing on Women in Tech. We truly believe that Tech is changing the world. It is important to cultivate an inclusive tech world where all women have a role to play. We’re investing deeply in upskilling our talent. We are hiring stand-out technologists from every background to build products and technology-enabled services that will help redefine our firm and the industry. We are committed to achieving tech equity in our firm and empowering our women to help drive real change.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
While in the past the comms function was perhaps perceived as a ‘softer’ profession, increasingly it is more aligned with business objectives and the leadership agenda. Having women steering communications in an organisation, bringing their unique insights to building the brand and a definite appreciation of their collaborative leadership style, is a positive indicator of the evolving ecosystem.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
With greater scrutiny and with ESG, etc. becoming mainstream, the emphasis on more women's participation/ presence in the boardroom is likely to see an uptick. My only concern is that this transition should not be owing to tokenism, or because it is a ‘good to do’. Irrespective of gender, both men and women need to reach the boardroom by sheer merit.
Having said that, since women had not had it easy for decades, bridging the gap to bring fair play and equal opportunities to women may mean facilitating the foray for women a little more than what would be required for men. Also, we should bear in mind that how far a woman reaches in her career is not based on her competence alone. Most women have to navigate various social and physiological milestones which require them to rethink their priorities at various intervals and this may also mean their taking career breaks. There are many more troughs and crests in a woman's career than in a man’s.
Many organisations are going the extra mile to create sponsorship/ mentorship opportunities for women, bringing them up to speed with what they may have missed on the career front owing to priority shifts, etc. These efforts will be the benchmark for fit-for-future organisations and responsible businesses that walk the talk on diversity and inclusion and truly want their women to perform to their true potential, as much as they want their men to succeed.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
The last two decades at PwC enabled me to work like an entrepreneur. This opportunity to have a large PwC canvas for me to work on was indeed very gratifying. I was given the space to dream and the empowerment to go for it. The overall ecosystem at PwC India has been very inspiring. I have been blessed to have had many competent, empathetic leaders to report to in my over three decades of career span, who mentored and helped me grow. I owe a lot to all of them and continue to be well-connected with all.
Your message to future leaders?
Three important things:
1. Think big and think digital
2. Take risks and try new things. It is important to stay curious and adaptable, and always be willing to learn and grow
3. Think for your team
Apart from this, it is also equally important to understand the business objectives of your organisation/ client - we have to play an important role in pushing narratives that matter. Going forward, human connection is going to be of utmost importance - ensure that you meet more people and forge bonds.
