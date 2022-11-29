PR professionals are now becoming strategic advisors for organisations: Tatevik Simonyan

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.



The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature co-founder and director – communications and international relations, SPRING PR, Tatevik Simonyan was bestowed with the “Global PR Leader of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.

Excerpts from the interview:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?



It is a great honour for me to receive this high-level recognition and to be included in this list of 'e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Award' with so many strong female leaders in the PR and communications field worldwide. Women Achievers Award belongs not only to me but to our entire team. At SPRING PR Company, we give self-realisation opportunities for everyone with bright ideas, collaborative spirit and devotion to the shared mission.



Apart from being a business, we also represent a team of like-minded people contributing to their country's development. And we are proud that thanks to our efforts, Armenia has taken its role and proper place in the international PR community as a player with competitive and creative campaigns and its influence in global communications.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

The feeling of creating common good, which is applicable to the whole industry. It is really inspiring when you produce value in your country and it has a chance to become mankind’s property and be appreciated by the professionals who are authorities for you and for the PR community. And what I value the most is the international network of PR professionals who are supportive and collaborative, which is the key to success. PR is my passion, inspiration, source of energy and endless love.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?

As I mentioned in my keynote address at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Summit, the PR and communication industry is facing drastic changes in Armenia and the world. We, as PR practitioners, are at the boundaries of a “turning point” for the profession. The perception of our role is hugely changed - we are no more a “service provider” or a consultant but a “decision maker” and a core, equal partner for the client.



Public relations are no longer entirely about communications but reputation building. PR professionals are becoming strategic advisors for partner organisations to achieve their missions. And in my way of thinking, it is a positive transformation of the perception of our profession. Most global entities give high importance to applying the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals as a core approach for socially-responsible businesses as the world faces multicrises in the form of a global outbreak, wars in different countries, global warming, etc.

And one thing that I would like to emphasise is that even though traditional media continues to play a vital role in the dissemination of information, it is increasingly being influenced by online content and interactions. Social media platforms took the lion's share of reaching the audience and in the era of rising fake news, PR professionals have a responsibility to help their audiences to figure out what is fake news and what is reliable information.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

Technological advancements penetrate various spheres of human activity so, PR is no exception. PR professionals need to be flexible and adapt to new requirements and learn new skills regarding digital and online tools. Over the next years, we should be more customer-focused with more multi-channels and media relations. Trust should improve through the simple process of storytelling as a way of reaching our audience.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

Professionals who don't adapt to new circumstances will be left behind. So, I think we need constantly follow global trends, be aware of the successes of our foreign partners, be ready for experience exchange, and adopt a practice of partnership and mutual support. It will help our global community to pave a path for the further advancement of the industry.

