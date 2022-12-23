Modern PR is an amalgam of tech and human touchpoints: Abhilasha Padhy
Padhy, co-founder and joint managing director of 80 dB Communications, was honoured as the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated female leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Abhilasha Padhy, co-founder and joint managing director of 80 dB Communications. She was honoured with the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Thank you for the award. I feel humbled and honoured by the recognition. My entrepreneurial journey is only half mine. I wouldn’t be the entrepreneur that I am today if it hadn’t been for my co-founder Kiran Ray Chaudhury with whom I began this journey. The award validates our work and motivates us to continue with our passion.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
What inspires me is the zeal to make a mark in the industry by doing high-quality and meaningful work. When we started 80 dB, Kiran and I wanted to build an institution that would be synonymous with excellence in all that we undertook. We wanted to create top-notch impact for both our clients as well as our team. We’ve had several hits and some misses, and our journey continues. We intend to stay true to our vision and that passion continually inspires us to grow.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
In the last 10 years, we’ve seen the PR industry evolve in ways that would have seemed unimaginable at one time. While every sector has seen huge transformational changes with the explosion of social media, in my view, the manner in which the PR industry has embraced and leveraged digital media to reshape itself and build brands is unparalleled.
PR is being reimagined from being just about media relations to a holistic discipline that encapsulates data analytics, digital marketing, content creation and advertising, all of which are interwoven to grow brand outreach across multiple media channels. With the adoption of leading-edge technologies to power data-driven decisions, PR is taking on many new roles that were previously not envisaged.
The change is owing, in no small part, to the proliferation of newer digital platforms. As audiences moved to these social media platforms, businesses realised they were missing out on key opportunities. PR firms were quick to respond to this shift and seized the opportunity to develop bespoke digital marketing services that supplemented traditional PR offerings.
Today, PR firms have ventured into diverse fields, including social marketing, digital marketing, audio, video and digital content creation, amongst other things. The transformation has afforded firms a great opportunity to engage and interact, penetrate new markets and forage into new revenue streams.
The contemporary PR industry is addressing not only the media influencers but also the general public. Tech-driven data mining, processing and analysis have, thus, become crucial must-haves for today’s PR professionals. It is important to use data in relevant and ethical ways to combat the onslaught of misinformation that plagues cyberspaces every day. PR today also needs to be creative and engaging to attract and retain consumers through their journey while ensuring the brand reputation is never compromised.
Modern PR is a complex amalgam of tech and human touchpoints all of which make it exciting and challenging at the same time. And the transformation of PR is far from complete. The industry continues to diversify and explore avenues as virtual and social norms evolve.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
The industry has been my teacher in more ways than can be counted. For me, PR has come to mean an entire ecosystem of values that not only guides business communication but also life in general. While I have gained invaluable lessons about business understanding, strategic reasoning and lateral thinking, I have also come to realise the significance of conscious learning from all experiences, having the courage to follow your instincts, never stop empathising and caring, and above all – staying authentic in order to deliver the best.
I believe PR and comms will continue to mature in the coming days, with increased emphasis on more humanised and authentic communication, in order to establish brand credibility and trust. We will also continue to see social media being increasingly important. However, this will need to be complemented with in-person events as people recover from lockdowns, fatigue and crave physical human company.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
The world is changing rapidly, and it’s important to remain agile and adaptable, but without losing sight of one’s principles and values. Budding professionals in the industry should strive consciously to be authentic to themselves and to their clients in all engagements and endeavours. Short-term success offers no guarantee of meeting long-term goals.
Rajat Chandihok joins Concept PR as Senior Vice President
Chandihok had a 19-year-long association with Ketchum Sampark prior to this
By Ruchika Jha | Dec 20, 2022 3:36 PM | 1 min read
Rajat Chandihok has joined Concept PR as Senior Vice President.
Prior to this, he was associated with Ketchum Sampark as Associate Partner where he worked for over 19 years.
Chandihok brings over two and a half decades of specialised public relations portfolio management for clients across the automobiles, consumer goods, FMCG sectors and government sectors.
Throughout his career, he also contributed to agencies namely Indian Centre for Public Affairs and Relations/ Planman Consulting and Perfect Relations.
PR Professionals appoints Praveen Singh as AVP
Singh will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Praveen Singh has been appointed as Associate Vice President at PR Professionals (PRP).
Singh will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon and will be in charge of client strategic communications.
He has over 18 years of experience and has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. Praveen previously worked for leading media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India before entering the world of public relations. As the founder of StrategyVerse Consulting LLP, he has also been an entrepreneur.
Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals, congratulated Praveen on his appointment, saying, "I look forward to Praveen Ji infusing new ideas into the organisation, which will help PRP scale even greater heights. I anticipate him becoming a valuable asset to the organisation."
Praveen Singh commented on the appointment, saying, "Today, the audience is exposed to an overwhelming amount of content. In a real-time environment, capturing their attention is becoming increasingly difficult. It necessitates a strategic perspective and planning. I am excited to be joining PR Professionals, which is already making an impact in this field for an impressive list of clients. I would bring my learnings together to deepen the impact.”
PR Professionals, a 360°-PR and communication agency that has also initiated numerous philanthropic activities, has been providing quality and excellence since 2011. It excels at providing full-service branding and custom public-relations solutions that help businesses become market leaders.
PRP believes in constant evolution and adaptation to changing market scenarios in order to remain market leaders in the public-relations domain. The agency's USP, which distinguishes it from the competition, is innovation and exclusivity in its public-relations strategies. PRP has grown from humble beginnings to have 12 offices in India and six offices in other countries. Its 150-person team shares Tiwari's passion for doing extraordinary public relations and making a difference for the underprivileged through philanthropic activities.
‘A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create authentic brand stories’
Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, IHCL, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 2:18 PM | 7 min read
Today, we feature Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), who was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Ghosh is a communications professional with over 14 years of industry experience. Prior to IHCL, she also worked with FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. and Vodafone.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
While being given the opportunity to be part of these coveted PR and Corporate Communications Women Achievers Awards and being recognised as an Emerging Leader in Corporate Communications is an honour in itself, what makes this achievement truly special is being part of this elite list alongside so many talented women stalwarts across different industries.
It is immensely inspiring to see so many women leaders act as trailblazers in their varying domains, and it fills me with both, pride, and hope for a stronger future, where women continue to lead the way to newer heights of success.
Even as I celebrate my achievement, I truly believe that success is not a solo journey, and this award is a testament to my amazing mentors, colleagues, teams and organisation that is Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), who support and encourage me to put my best foot forward every single day.
I also want to extend a big thank you to the entire e4m team for organising these prestigious awards that not only recognises the immense talent and hard work that is the foundation of our PR and communications industry but also motivates us all to raise the bar further.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
A traveller at heart, I have always believed in the adage – it is not the destination but the journey that matters. And what better journey than the one that allows you to hone your expertise; learn and unlearn skills, new and old; and utilise your creativity, all while meeting people from different walks of life!
What makes the journey of a communications professional even more exciting is the exposure one gets to different cultures, which often shapes the narrative of all communication; varied ways of thinking and innovation, all closely intertwined with business goals and long-term vision.
What inspires me, each and every day, is the belief that the communications strategy executed by my team and myself does not just make an instant short term impact, but in fact, shapes stakeholder sentiment about IHCL and its different brands in the long run, and will always be part of IHCL’s history in its journey towards greater success.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
While the past decade has definitely seen the PR and communications industry in India evolve rapidly, the past two years have only just accelerated this transformation.
The role of digitisation has only become more prominent, with digital and social media platforms overtaking their traditional counterparts to become key sources of real-time global updates, a melting pot of socio-economic and political movements and, many a times, the point of origin for the harbingers of change. Influencer marketing, which earlier used to be viewed as a global phenomenon, has strongly made its presence felt in India, with audiences often trusting the views of their favourite influencers, even over marketing communications.
This has led to the blurring of lines between public relations, marketing and content curation, with each acting as a facilitator for the other to create organisational narratives that are not just brand but instead, community focused.
Another change that has permeated the industry, is the strong focus on initiatives that look beyond just business and instead aim at the greater good of society and the world at large. Today, sustainability is not just a ‘key’ word but ‘the’ word of the hour, around which organisations are shaping their business, with long term focus on making a positive impact on the environment and community. ESG (Environmental, social and governance) related initiatives are transforming from a to-do to a must-do, a change that is rapidly making its presence felt across all segments of both, business and communications.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
While the learnings from an industry as dynamic as PR and communications, are too numerous to list, one that has definitely stayed with me and shaped the professional I am today, is the realisation and acceptance that change is the only constant.
Our industry is one that is dynamic and constantly evolving to adopt new trends, platforms and audience requirements. For one to not only be a successful communications expert but also drive business goals, adaptability and flexibility are invaluable assets to have. That aside, having a creative bent of mind with a flair for innovation goes a long way in creating stories and campaigns that are consistent; relevant to both, one’s business and the consumer; and high on emotional quotient; thereby creating and building connections with one’s audience beyond just one’s product and service. After all, there is no greater power that the power of storytelling in the vast world of communications.
This knack for adaptability, flexibility, creativity and innovation will see our industry grow in leaps and bounds in the coming years. Artificial intelligence and big data will play even more significant roles in the way brands and organisations craft their campaigns. From niche targeting, developing targeted content for varied platforms to search engine optimisation, data driven, customer-centric and predictive insights will continue to gain larger credence with the passage of time.
The variety of content that can be created will explode further with live streaming, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) elevating communications to the next level to create a truly borderless world.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
It has been a decade since I myself walked into the kaleidoscopic world of communications and PR as a bright-eyed, bushy haired young professional. From that first taste of crafting communications strategies for various clients to today driving global communications for a hospitality industry leader such as Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the one thing that has not changed is my passion for good storytelling.
For all those looking to pursue and grow in this world of PR and communications, all I would say is, let your love for storytelling drive your communications. A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create brand stories that are authentic, high on emotional quotient and relevant to the times and platforms they are indented for.
This combined with the affinity for creative expression, hunger for knowledge and the firm belief that one never stops learning, will hold you in good stead in an industry that welcomes young, innovative minds wholeheartedly.
‘As a co-founder, my inspiration lies in the happiness & satisfaction of my team’
Saumya Sharma, Co-founder, Media Mic, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 12:09 PM | 4 min read
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event.
Today, we feature Saumya Sharma, Co-founder, Media Mic, who was bestowed with Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Sharma is a PR and communications professional having over nine years of experience in the industry. Prior to starting her own venture, she contributed to agencies such as Jajabor Brand Consultancy, Evoc Communications Consulting and Alliance Public Relations Pvt. Ltd.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It’s incredible to be recognised by the industry for your work. Awards are an excellent way to get motivated. It is common to feel insecure about your abilities now and then. Such recognitions help you regain that confidence, put you in the right frame of mind and inspire you to get back with full force.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a co-founder, my inspiration lies in the happiness and satisfaction of my team. Client work follows if my team is happy with their growth and learnings. Big client wins also work as booster shots. Every new client brings new challenges and learnings, which keeps me going. Furthermore, client referrals and industry recognitions encourage me to do an even better job.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The world has picked up speed, and so has PR. It has become more fast-paced, proactive rather than reactive. Social media has also played a massive role in this change. Increasing reach through the internet and social media has translated into a higher probability of crisis for brands. Therefore, crisis communication has gained paramount importance in communication plans now. Furthermore, the expanding media universe has made PR more content and strategy driven rather than relationship driven.
Historically, in India, PR has been considered by brands as a secondary marketing tool, unlike global brands that give it equal weightage as performance marketing and ads. However, in recent times, the mindset has evolved with the new set of founders realising the importance of creating a good narrative and establishing thought leadership with the help of PR.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
The biggest client servicing mantra is ‘under promise and over deliver'. India is set to surpass Germany as the 4th largest economy by FY26. While many countries, including UK and US are struggling with recession, India is on a steady growth path. FIIs and the number of global companies setting up operations in India have also increased. This sets a positive image for the Indian economy in general. India’s strong economy, combined with increasing internet penetration and the rise of new verticals like NFTs and Metaverse, post a promising future of PR in India.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
PR is not always glamorous. It is doing many things over and over again. You might find it monotonous if you do not innovate and think out of the box. Also, never be restricted by what your client does or does not share. It is your job to educate your client and provide new avenues of media outreach.
First Partners wins communications mandate for McDonald's India – North & East
As part of the mandate, First Partners will manage strategic brand communications, and crisis mitigation
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 10:27 AM | 1 min read
First Partners has been entrusted with the public relations mandate for McDonald's India for North and East India, following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, First Partners will manage strategic brand communications, and crisis mitigation.
Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, “McDonald’s in India has been the go-to brand for everyone looking for delicious, high-quality food served in a fast and friendly manner. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth, we are excited to associate with First Partners and are confident that First Partners’ unique distinction at building powerful communication campaigns will help us drive strong brand differentiation and meaningful business impact.”
Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partner, First Partners, said, “McDonald’s has held an unparalleled global legacy of being a brand which is invested in creating delightful memories and fostering communities. We’re excited to partner with McDonald’s India - North & East and deliver a unique and innovative approach to building superior customer connect and brand resonance.”
Colors Bigg Boss associates with Licious
The ‘Licious Greed Zone’ in the Bigg Boss house occasionally opens up the window of surprise for the BB contestants to satiate their meat cravings
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 12:26 PM | 2 min read
The 16th Season of Colors Bigg Boss has Licious as associate sponsor.
Licious's one-of-a-kind ‘Licious Greed Zone’ is created in the house, which occasionally opens up the window of surprise for the BB contestants to satiate their meat cravings.
To build excitement and engagement with its audience, Licious debuts into Bigg Boss kitchen with vowing to bring in a new enthusiasm among the viewers as they can vote on the Licious App to choose and decide from the endless range of products that will go inside the house for their favourite contestants to enjoy delectable dishes. To top it all up, and to build more excitement, The Top 3 Lucky voters would get a once in a life time opportunity to “Meat and Greet Salman Khan!”
Speaking about the association, Santosh Hegde, VP, Brand, Licious said, ‘Our partnership with Bigg Boss is a huge pop culture moment for us! Our strategic and steadfast approach to making Licious offerings a part of the BB house has culminated in a breakthrough in the brand collaboration space, especially giving consumers and audiences the chance to vote for their Licious favorites and making them a part of this experience. While our ready-to-eat range was at the heart of it, we are pumped to give the contestants a taste of our diverse portfolio which only goes to show how Licious caters to all types of cravings, both on-screen and off- screen.'
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says, “This year’s Bigg Boss saw a lot of excitement and food cravings especially where meat was concerned. This opened-up an opportunity where we felt that Licious, a D2C, farm to fork platform, found space in the Bigg Boss house. Hence the idea of a Licious Greed Zone germinated for the meat-lovers in the
house. We co-created a contest on the Licious app to drive audience engagement and give the viewers the “Power to Choose” from the Licious Menu. For the first time ever, viewers decided the menu that goes inside the house keeping in mind the indulgences and cravings of the housemates. Hence the brand became a part of the narrative and added to the immersive experience of the show.”
Prerna Arun joins FedEx as Lead Corporate Communications & CSR, MEISA
Her previous stint was with ReNew Power as General Manager - Communications (branding, digital, social media and B2B marketing)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Prerna Arun has joined FedEx as Lead Corporate Communications & CSR, MEISA (Middle East, India Subcontinent and Africa) region. She will be heading corporate communications, sustainability communications, CSR, crisis communications and digital content strategy in India subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.
Arun’s previous stint was with ReNew Power as General Manager – Communications (branding, digital, social media and B2B marketing). She spearheaded the Nasdaq listing from a marketing communications standpoint for ReNew Power.
Arun brings with her two decades of experience in corporate communications, marketing communications and brand management. Throughout her career, she has worked with leading international and national firms like AkzoNobel, Fortis Healthcare, Pi Communications, MSL Group, Leo Burnett and Perfect Relations.
