At the heart of PR is impactful storytelling: Shobha Vasudevan

To honour the contribution of women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020.

At the third edition in 2022, e4m felicitated the women leaders who are shaping the industry through their incredible work. The awards recognized not only the women who have touched major milestones in their careers but also the emerging trailblazers who have the capability to bring a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.



In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we talk to Shobha Vasudevan, Head - Enterprise Communications and PR at Dell.

A seasoned professional, she has over 20 years of experience in corporate communication, public relations, internal communication, events, branding and digital strategies. She is passionate about creative thinking to help build image equity for brands in the B2B and B2C space.



Excerpts from the interview:



Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?



Thank you! I feel elated, honoured and humbled at the same time. It is an acknowledgement and celebration of a journey but also comes with the responsibility to live up to the title and continue on the path.



What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?



Making a difference to brands, people and society at large through the power of communication inspires me every day. Helping the brand message reach its audience in its true spirit making the journey rewarding.



In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?



The public relations and corporate communications industry have seen significant changes over the last few years, especially in how professionals have seized effective practices outside of what was once defined as ‘traditional’, to reach wider audiences and better connect with them.

The recent digital push, driven by the pandemic, has forced businesses to re-evaluate their communications strategies. This, in turn, has led to the popularity of new digital mediums like podcasts or influencer-led activities and an increased interest in the advertising industry.

A number of brands are now moving away from long-form content and pivoting towards jargon-free, authentic and impactful messaging that is purpose-driven.

Apart from the utilisation of digital tools, I also see a greater focus on the measurement of ‘PR impact’. Measuring and tracking the progress of a PR campaign is no longer based on the number of stories achieved.

It’s important for brands to assess what worked well, while also identifying challenges along the way. While campaigns cannot be quantified in spreadsheets, communication professionals are experimenting with methods that showcase the effectiveness of a campaign. This helps business leaders better realise the scope and potential of PR in effectively portraying a brand's personality and reaching the right stakeholders.



Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?



While communication mediums will continue to evolve and change, at the heart of public relations is impactful storytelling. This has been one of my most valuable learnings over the years.

It is important to invest in storytellers who understand your business and even more important to be able to understand which stories will drive the most impact. Another key learning that has stayed with me is that one size does not fit all. The way a brand approaches PR should be tailor-made to its personality and ethos.



In the years to come, businesses will be seen adopting newer strategies, with a significant focus on technologies such as AR/VR and the Metaverse to gain a larger share of voice for their brands. PR is also predicted to gradually converge with marketing communications. Adaptability to newer forms of audience engagement, fresh ideas in storytelling and newer skills from a marketing perspective are going to become the need of the hour for PR professionals to create high-impact messaging and deliver impactful results for the organisations they represent.



What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?



My message to the next generation of professionals is to dream big, work smart, build your personal brand, celebrate the milestones in your journey and pay it forward. If you can pave the way for another woman and take her along, the journey will be very rewarding.



Know your basics. For anyone wanting a career as a communicator, knowing to write is essential. If you can master it in more than one language, you will have the edge.

Breathe the brand. A communication professional’s role is very similar to a sales role. The only difference is that you have to do the sales pitch to the media. You can’t make a sale if you don’t know your brand or product. Spend time learning about the brand and what makes it unique.



To design PR campaigns that make a difference, you will need to make data your best friend. Learn how to create stories from numbers. This is a skill for today and tomorrow.



Find a mentor whose journey inspires you at the start of your career. And as you grow, be a mentor to another person starting their journey. Keep the tribe growing.

Using tools and technology to bring science into the art of PR will make it easier to measure, correct and improve.

