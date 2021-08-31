Embassy Group names Debosmita Majumder as Group Head – Marketing and Communications

Prior to this, Majumder worked at Porsche India as Deputy General Manager, Marketing

Embassy Group has appointed Debosmita Majumder as its Group Head – Marketing and Communications.

Majumder’s last stint was with Porsche India as Deputy General Manager, Marketing where she worked for 11 months.

A marketer by profession, she has 14 years of experience in the communications industry. she has worked with agencies like MSL India, Weber Shandwick and Genesis Burson Marsteller and brands like Sony Six and Kix and PUMA in the country across a wide range of sectors including Healthcare, FMCG, Fashion, Sports and Beauty.

She has skills in leading and growing businesses through building brands, operationalizing digital/hybrid business models and consumer tech journeys, deploying digital data-driven growth marketing and P&L management and planning.

While working with PUMA, Majumder delivered 360 high-impact campaigns resulting in enhanced brand recall/engagement and sales-related ROI. She also played a key role in PUMA becoming one of the leading sports and lifestyle brands in the country.

