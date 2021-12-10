e4m’s first-of-its-kind ‘Top 25 Social Change Campaigns by Brands 2021’ list

exchange4media group finally unveils the first-of-its-kind ‘Top 25 Social Change Campaigns by Brands 2021’ list. This unique list recognises and honours the unique campaigns of brands that have brought about paradigm-shifting changes in society and have been successful in bettering lives at a time when the world at large was facing one of the toughest times in recent history due to the pandemic.

Over the last one year, the world has witnessed one of the worst pandemics in history. Covid-19 not only changed the way the world operates but also taught people to adapt to new norms of functioning and communicating. It is during this trying time that brands came up with campaigns that aimed for the bigger good. From campaigns whose objective was to help the barber community of India (#GroomTheirFuture by Genesis BCW agency for brand Gillette India) and campaign whose objective was to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of the pandemic (‘Umeed ka Chehra’ by brand Amazon India) to campaigns whose goal is to support the welfare of the Armed forces (#KarSalaam by agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies by brand LG). It is not only important to salute these kinds of campaigns that bring about a large-scale social change across sectors and industries but also to honour them. And this is exactly what this list does.

The list, selected by exchange4media’s in-house editorial team and jury, was judged on overall impact on the consumer, key messaging that led to social change, the kind of social changes it brought, and use of media landscape in amplification & brand CSR objectives.

This is a list and not a ranking.

