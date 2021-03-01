e4m launches 2nd edition of ‘Women Achievers Series' for communications industry

The International Women’s Day is slated to come next week. To set the mood to celebrate International Women's Day and the spirit of womanhood in the industry, exchange4media PR and Corporate Communications is elated to announce the launch of the 2nd edition of 'Women Achievers Series' in the month of March.

Beginning on 8th March, the series will focus on women achievers panning out at various age groups, achievements and sectors. The series will be entirely dedicated to celebrating the journey of women in the communications industry. Exchange4media will be extensively covering their journey in the industry, success stories, the balance between professional life and personal life, perseverance, challenges, their views on gender equality, the existence of pay gaps in the industry, industry growth rate and their never-say-die spirit.

The series will culminate with the 2nd edition of ‘Women Achievers Summit and Awards’, recognizing the trendsetters and felicitating the most inspiring women achievers in their respective domains.

Women Achievers Awards are the celebration of womanhood and the contribution of their relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of public relations and communications. Through its 2nd edition, exchange4media will identify, acknowledge and felicitate the women leaders, belonging to any age group or experience , who are shaping the industry through their incredible work. Through this initiative, we will also laud the agencies and corporates who are doing remarkable work by encouraging gender diversity in their work culture.

Stay tuned for more information. The announcement of the mega event will be made soon.

