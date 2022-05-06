e4m PR & Corp Comm to unveil 1st edition of Top 50 Public Affairs Professionals list

After having launched many successful events like IPRCCC/IPRCCA, Women Achievers Awards, 30 Under 30 and 40 Under 40 lists, e4m PR & Corp Comm is coming up with the 1st edition of the 'Top 50 Public Affairs Professionals' list.

This first-of-its-kind initiative will be carried out by a two-way selection process. While some names will be shortlisted by an internal jury, others will either be self-nominations or third-party nominations, both free of cost. The final screening will be done by an internal jury.

Public affairs work comprises government relations, media communication, issue management, policy mitigation, and CSR. Public affairs practitioners aim to influence public policy. The list is an attempt to recognise and honour those young individuals who, with their relentless efforts, have not only carved a niche for themselves but have also contributed to successful public policy initiatives.

The final list of 50 names will be announced in July 2022 and the felicitation ceremony will be held either on-ground or virtual, depending on Covid 19-related restrictions.

Nominations will begin soon. For more information, stay tuned to exchange4media.

