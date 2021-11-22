e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40: Jury shortlists game-changers

The jury meet for the 3rd edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40’ took place virtually on Saturday, 20th November 2021. Out of 100+ entries received, 40+ entries got shortlisted to be part of the grand event. The e4m PR and Corporate Communication 40 under 40 summit and awards will identify the generation PR and Communication leaders, who are shaping the industry through their forward-looking vision. The awards will honour those brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers, achievers of the industry under the age 40. The panel will examine on the aspects of communication along with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship.

This year, N.S Rajan, Former Global Partner & MD, Ketchum Sampark and Director at August One Partners and Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media & Businessworld graced the jury chair. The other members of the grand jury are: Ashim Gupta - Head of Consumer and Technology Communication for India and South Asia at Uber; Anshu Khanna – Founder and Managing Director at Goodword Media Services Pvt. Ltd.; Anuja Choudhary – Co-Founder and Director at Wizspk Communications PR; Bhaskar Majumdar – Head – Corporate Affairs, Communications and Digital at Egis India; Bibhu Ranjan Mishra – Director of Public Relations at Inmobi; Hina Jafri – Vice President and Head -Corporate Communications at Times Network; Kiran Ray Chaudhary – Co-founder and Jt. MD at 80-dB Communications; Lovina Gujral – COO at Candour Communications Pvt. Ltd.; Madhukar Kumar – Founder and Chief Strategist at Grey Cell PR; Madhu Chhibber – CEO at Madison Public Relations; Pranav Kumar – Managing Director at Allison + Partners; Parag Darade – Vice President – Corporate Communications at Zee Media; Pushpendra Kumar Dhansoia – Head – Corporate Communications at Somaiya Group; Pooja Thakran – Senior Director – Corporate Communications at Honeywell; Sonia Huria – Head – Communications at Amazon Prime Video; Sunanda Rao – CEO and Founder at Seraphim Strategic Communications; Sujit Patil – Vice President and Head – Corporate Brand and Communications at Godrej Group; Shubham Mukherjee – Head of Corporate Communications at ICICI Prudential and Tabrez Ahmad – Group Director Government Affairs & Public Policy at Dell Technologies.

The grand jury looked into the nominations on several criterion, including leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective judging parameters. These best minds in the public relations and corporate communications industry talked on who should make the final cut with discussions that lasted for over five hours. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury was divided into two groups; Group A and Group B; with one jury chair in each virtual Zoom room to judge all the nominations diligently.

The jury members were fascinated by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Nominations that showcased a relevant and niche PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received close attention. The final awardees will be unveiled and felicitated on the day of the virtual summit and awards ceremony on December 2021.

