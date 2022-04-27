e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards today

The conference will see India’s top journalists and media veterans coming under one roof to share invaluable insights about pressing issues and topics

The exchange4media Group is hosting an enviable line-up of India’s top journalists today at the English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards. The event will be taking place at the India International Center in New Delhi. The day-long conference will see a range of intimate and insightful conversations between industry veterans as well as broad group sessions.

The first keynote session of the event will be delivered by Rajdeep Sardesai, Advisor, Senior Journalist, Columnist, Author and News presenter, India Today Group, on the topic - Journalism Kal Aaaj Aur Kal. Equally vital is the following fireside chat with Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, who will join a conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media. The two veteran journalists will be talking about ‘Truth-Telling In The Time Of Misinformation and Polarization’.

The conference will also see a slew of panel discussions, with the first being moderated by Uday Pratap Singh, Assistant Editor, NewsX, iTV Newtork, on the ‘Lack of Trust In News TV: Reality or Hyperbole’. The panel will feature Nandini Nair, Deputy Editor, Open Magazine; Preeti Choudhary, Sr Editor, India Today TV; Aruveetil Mariyam Alavi,Senior Correspondent and Associate Producer, NDTV; Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra; Nikunj Garg, Editor, Mirror Now; and Neha Khanna, Executive Editor, India Ahead News.

For those jaded with structure, there will also be an unfiltered exchange between Rahul Shiv Shankar, Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media Group. Regarding a topic close to many journalists’ hearts will be a fireside chat on ‘How Print is Staying Relevant and Impactful?’, featuring Sukumar Ranganathan Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media.

The conference will be followed by an awards ceremony celebrating the best journalists in the country for the 40 under 40 Awards, powered by Value 360 Communications, in collaboration with Gold Partner, Grey Cell PR.

