e4m PR & Corp Comm opens nominations for the 4th edition of 40 Under 40 list

The event is scheduled for January 2023. The early bird offer will be valid till December 1, 2022

The nomination for the fourth edition of e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 is open now.

The PR and Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Awards will honour the next generation PR and communication leaders who are shaping the industry through their forward-looking vision. The e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 Awards recognise the industry's brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers under the age of 40.

The applicant should be over 20 years of age as on December 31, 2022. Professionals from the field of PR, Corp Comm and Mar Comm can apply. They will be judged by the jury based on their leadership qualities, achievements, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. So do not miss your chance to nominate and be awarded and recognised for your hard work.

The entries are now open and early bird offers are valid until December 1, 2022.

The deadline for submitting the nomination is December 2022.

The results for awards will be announced at the event scheduled in January 2023.

To submit a nomination, please click here.

