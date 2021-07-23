Nominations begin for 3rd edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 under 40 list

This year has been both challenging and demanding for all communication professional. The pandemic has added to the criticality of the domain. It has brought forth the crucial role played by Public Relations and Corporate Communications professionals in the time of crisis. It will be an understatement if we do not take into account the myriad factors to which PR and Corporate Communication professionals show consideration in order to firewall a brand’s image. Hence, to recognize the fundamental role played by the communication professionals, exchange4media is thrilled to launch the 3rd edition of 'e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40'.

exchange4media is looking for the next generation PR and Communication leaders who are shaping the industry through their forward looking vision. e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 awards will honour the brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers, achievers of the industry under the age 40. e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 Summit and Awards is scheduled to be held in October 2021.

Entries will open now and early bird offer will be valid till August 2021.

The applicant should be above the age of 40 years as on 31st Dec 2021, and should be practising in the PR, Corporate communication and Marcomm industry within India. He/She should carry a minimum four years of experience and should be active on all social media channels.

The nominations will close in September 2021. Charges per entry will be Rs 7,000 plus GST. Early birds will be charged only a sum of Rs 5000 plus GST. The early bird offer is only for a limited time period till 31st August 2021.

So, if you are a passionate communications professional or know someone who is equally deserving, here is a chance to win big.

