Get set to witness power-packed sessions at e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 Summit today

The third edition of exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 Summit and Awards 2021 will be held today starting 12 pm onwards. The event is all set to witness notable dignitaries of the PR and Corporate Communication industry who come together for power-packed sessions.

Presented by Adfactors PR, powered by Godrej and Fuzion PR, along with 80dB Communications, Teamwork Communications Group, WizSpk Communications, and Grey Cell PR, the 40 under 40 Summit will deliberate on the new age communication strategy. The theme of this edition’s summit is ‘Evolving Dynamics of PR and Brands in post-Covid era’. The panel will ideate, deliberate on facets of communication, a hybrid working model in post covid world and many more.

The first session will talk about ‘Should brand agencies take public stands on their campaigns, especially during times of crisis?’. Panelists of the session will be Dr Samir Kapur - Director at Adfactors PR; Subir Moitra - Chief Communication Officer at TTC; Nikky Gupta - Director at Teamwork Communications Group; Tarundeep Singh - The 23 Watts and Ruhail Amin – Senior Editor, Exchange4media Group and BW Businessworld will moderate this session.

The second session will be about ‘Building real-world connections in post covid times’ Panelists of the session will be Shubhreet Kaur - Director, Creative Services at Hill + Knowlton Strategies; Proteek Dey - Digital Head at RF Thunder; Supraja Srinivasan - Head PR & Corporate Communications at BookMyShow and Shrabasti Mallik from Exchange4media will be moderating this session.

The third session will focus on ‘Talent and hybrid working models amid pandemic’. Panelists of this session will be Madhvi Chaudhary - Independent Consultant; Atreyi Goswami - Creator & Principal Communicator at Atviya; Mansi Sheth - Group Head at Veritas Reputation PR; Archana V - Business Partner Communications & Engagement at Dunnhumby and Ruchika Jha of Exchange4media will moderate this session.

The fourth session will emphasize on ‘How PR played an integral role in healthcare crisis during covid challenging times with strategic planning and communication’. Panelists of this session will be Ajey Maharaj - Group Head Corporate Communications & PR at Fortis Hospital; Dr Rajiv Chhibber - VP External Affairs at SMT; Aman Gupta - Managing Partner at SPAG; Jasrita Dhir - Head Marketing & Communications at Antara Senior Care and Ruhail Amin – Senior Editor, Exchange4media Group and BW Businessworld will be moderating this session.

The final session will talk about ‘Role of PR in purpose-based communication for social change’. Panelists on this session will be Akanksha Jain - Head PR & Communications at BharatPe; Garima Sharma Nijhawan - Principal Consultant at Archetype; Jagriti Motwani - CEO & Co-Founder of Cha-Chi Communications; Priyanka Serrao – Senior Manager - Corporate Affairs & External Communications – Flipkart and Girish Balachandran – Managing Partner – On Purpose Comms will moderate this session.

The event will simulcast on exchange4media, Zoom, Facebook and Twitter. Stay tuned for more information.

