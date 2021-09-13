Concept PR appoints Monish Ghatalia as Head of Digital Strategy

Concept Public Relations (PR), part of independent communication group Concept Communication, today announced the appointment of Monish Ghatalia as Head of Digital Strategy.

“Ghatalia is part of the senior leadership team in Concept. He specializes in digital marketing, deep digital transformation and digital PR given his past experience and knowledge of communications, data analytics, technology and brands. His expertise lies in driving the potential offered by the digital medium for building brand visibility and customer acquisition with an ROI-focused approach. He comes with a team of 30 professionals covering every aspect of digital communication from social media management, creative services, content management website development and data analytics. Currently, Ghatalia is working across all key clients of Concept Group to scale their presence using a synergistic approach between PR and digital communications. Going forward, the target is to grow the team with 100 professionals over the next one year,” the company said.

Ashish Jalan, Director and CEO, Concept PR said, “In the digital age, the convergence of public relations, traditional media and social media is causing lines to be crossed or at least blurred. Concept PR is working towards creating better outcomes for our clients by constantly adopting the best of digital practices. Ghatalia’s induction to the team and his domain knowledge adds to our resolve to help businesses drive the value that this convergence has to offer. Ghatalia’s role will be critical in this growth story and we welcome him to be a part of this dynamic team.”

Delighted at the appointment, Monish Ghatalia said, “I have followed Concept’s growth since my first job at the age of 17 in Concept. All these years, I have been an entrepreneur and marketing expert, but now I am back to where I learnt everything. Bringing digital transformation, building brands digitally and digital growth hacks that drive customer acquisition, are things that drive me. It is deeply satisfying and I am looking forward to it.”

Vivek Suchanti, Chairman and Managing Director, Concept Group said, “Ghatalia has a stellar track record and his astute business acumen in identifying and converting digital marketing opportunities into unique creative solutions will help unlock value for our clients. We are already seeing the results with his experience in driving actionable, measurable digital outcomes for many of our client mandates. I am pleased to welcome him back to the fold.”

