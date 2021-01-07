Mirum India wins digital mandate for Hero Electric

Mirum will be responsible for brand communication, digital strategy and execution apart from performance-focused media campaigns

Mirum India, a premier full-service digital agency from the WPP Group, has won the digital mandate for Hero Electric, a pioneer and market leader in the Indian Electric Two-Wheeler industry.

With Mirum onboard, Hero Electric aims to shift the consumer buying behaviour from fuel-based scooters to environment-friendly electric scooters and spread awareness about the positive impact on the ecology.

Mirum will be responsible for brand communication, digital strategy and execution; and performance-focused media campaigns. Mirum will also be providing technology and web development services for the brand.

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from Mirum India’s Delhi office.

Sohinder Singh Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India, congratulated Mirum on the partnership and had this to say: “A strong digital presence has become more important than ever for brands today. By on-boarding Mirum as our digital marketing partner, we intend to strengthen our digital game plan with the expertise the agency brings to the table. We’re looking forward to some exciting times ahead.”

Commenting on the win, Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum Inda said, "We are happy to partner with India’s leading electric scooter company - Hero Electric. We look forward to working with them to drive a change in consumer behaviour towards a sustainable mode of transport, and create memorable campaigns on the way.”